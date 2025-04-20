Max Verstappen refuses to explain frustration at Saudi Arabian GP penalty for incident with Oscar Piastri

Max Verstappen has claimed people not being able to "handle the full truth" was part of the reason he couldn't explain his discontent at receiving a crucial penalty during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion, who started on pole in Jeddah, was penalised for leaving the track and gaining an advantage during a first-corner incident with eventual winner Oscar Piastri.

The McLaren got a better launch from second on the grid and pulled alongside Verstappen on the inside line, at which point the Dutchman refused to yield but instead used the run-off area to retain the lead.

Red Bull and Verstappen chose to not immediately give the position to Piastri, before the stewards decided on a five-second penalty, which would enable the Australian to take the lead as it was served at the sole round of pit stops.

Verstappen made it clear he was unhappy with the decision, but said he couldn't elaborate due to being fearful of getting himself in trouble with the sport's governing body, the FIA.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

"The problem is that I cannot share my opinion about it because I might get penalised," Verstappen said. "So it's better not to speak about it.

"I think it's better not to talk about it. Anything I say or try to say about it, it might get me in trouble."

Asked if he was frustrated at having to bite his tongue, Verstappen added: "I think it's just the world we live in. You can't share fully your opinion because it's not appreciated, apparently, or people can't handle the full truth.

"For me, it's better if I don't need to say too much, it also saves my time, because we already have to do so much.

"It's honestly just how everything is becoming. Everyone is super sensitive about everything. And then, of course, what we have currently, we cannot be critical anyway. So, that's fine, less talking - even better for me."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Different rules this year?

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports F1, Verstappen was asked how the incident differed from one he was involved in with Lando Norris at last year's United States Grand Prix, which saw the McLaren driver penalised for the same offence.

Verstappen appeared to claim that a change to the Drivers' Standards Guidelines for this season meant that the incidents couldn't be compared.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen shared his frustrations at receiving a five-second penalty on the first corner of the opening lap

He said: "We talked about it a lot, and last year, this year, are different kind of rules, so that's also not the problem.

"But honestly, this is also not my problem, to be honest."

Asked to elaborate, he then added: "Let's get the paperwork. It's all written down."

In their official written ruling on the incident, the stewards said that as Piastri - as the overtaking car - had pulled ahead of Verstappen, the guidelines meant that he owned the corner.

The ruling said: "The stewards reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence and determined that car 81 had its front axle at least alongside the mirror of Car 1 prior to and at the apex of corner 1 when trying to overtake Car 1 on the inside. In fact, Car 81 was alongside Car 1 at the apex.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Karun Chandhok was at the SkyPad to analyse why Verstappen was given a five-second penalty

"Based on the Driver's Standards Guidelines, it was therefore Car 81's corner and he was entitled to be given room.

"Car 1 then left the track and gained a lasting advantage that was not given back. He stayed in front of Car 81 and sought to build on the advantage."

Horner: Perhaps rules need a re-look

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was willing to go into more detail on why he felt the decision was unfair, as he showed up to his post-race briefing with telemetry that he claimed supported his argument.

He said: "I thought it was very harsh. We didn't concede the position because we didn't believe that we had done anything wrong. You can quite clearly see at the apex of the corner we believe that Max is clearly ahead.

"I can't see how the stewards got to that conclusion. They've both gone in at the same speed. Oscar's run deep into the corner, Max can't just disappear at this point in time.

"Perhaps these rules need a re-look at. I don't know what happened to 'let them race' on the first lap. That just seems to have been abandoned."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was left frustrated with Verstappen's penalty

Horner added that the stewards' certainty over their conclusion meant it was "highly unlikely" that Red Bull would appeal against the ruling.

He also explained that the decision to risk receiving the penalty rather than giving up the place was influenced by Red Bull's perceived threat of Mercedes' George Russell in third.

"If we had given it up, we would have run in the dirty air and then would have been at risk with George," Horner said. "So, the best thing to do was, at that point, we got the penalty, get your head down, keep going."

Piastri: It unfolded how it should have been dealt with

Piastri, who became world championship leader for the first time in his career by claiming his third win of the season, was equally certain the ruling had been correctly made in his favour.

"I got a great launch and got myself alongside," the Australian said. "From that point, I obviously had to brake quite late, but I knew that I had enough of my car alongside to take to the corner.

"We obviously both braked extremely late, but I think, for me, I braked as late as I could while staying on the track. I think how it unfolded is how it should have been dealt with."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Piastri gave his reaction to Verstappen's penalty

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said Verstappen "definitely" deserved a penalty after opting not to concede the corner and position.

Brown told Sky Sports F1: "I definitely thought a penalty was deserved. Oscar was clearly up the inside, got a better start, and you know, you need to use the race track.

"Whether it's a five-second penalty or give the position back, I think it could go either way. I thought it was definitely appropriate. It was Oscar's corner, and at some point you've got to concede."

Brundle: Piastri had the corner

Commentating live on the incident, Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle was adamant that Verstappen deserved a penalty, and stood by his opinion after the race.

Brundle said: "Oscar got into the first corner, got into the first apex - and I have read the rules for 2025 - and he had that corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Piastri's winning moment

"But if your rival wants to come off the brakes - and if you look, there's not a whole lot of steering lock going on - Max didn't really try to go round the outside.

"He'd lost that corner, and he should have tucked back in.

"I think the team should have handed the place straight back. I think it was obviously he was going to take a penalty for that, then I think they might have had a chance to win the race."

Formula 1 heads to Miami for a Sprint weekend on May 2-4, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - No contract, cancel anytime