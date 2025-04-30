Mexico City GP to remain on Formula 1 calendar until 2028 after three-year extension agreed

The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2028 as part of a new three-year extension.

The race returned to F1 in 2015, with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Max Verstappen the only former Mexico City GP winners currently on the grid.

The 2025 Mexico City GP will take place from October 24-26, live on Sky Sports.

Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "We are very excited to announce that the Mexico City Grand Prix will continue to be part of our calendar until 2028.

"Formula 1 is energy, passion and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship.

"We look forward to continuing this extraordinary collaboration together and seeing the incredible enthusiasm of the Mexican fans again in October."

