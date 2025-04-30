Mexico City GP to remain on Formula 1 calendar until 2028 after three-year extension agreed
Wednesday 30 April 2025 18:45, UK
The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the F1 calendar until 2028 as part of a new three-year extension.
The race returned to F1 in 2015, with Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz, and Max Verstappen the only former Mexico City GP winners currently on the grid.
The 2025 Mexico City GP will take place from October 24-26, live on Sky Sports.
Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali said: "We are very excited to announce that the Mexico City Grand Prix will continue to be part of our calendar until 2028.
"Formula 1 is energy, passion and emotion, and every year the unique atmosphere created by our fans in Mexico City is one of the most incredible and energetic experiences of our championship.
"We look forward to continuing this extraordinary collaboration together and seeing the incredible enthusiasm of the Mexican fans again in October."
Sky Sports F1's Miami GP schedule
Thursday May 1
7pm: Drivers' Press Conference
Friday May 2
3pm: F1 Academy Practice 1
5pm: Miami GP Practice (session starts at 5.30pm)
7.30pm: Team Bosses' Press Conference
8.15pm: F1 Academy Practice 2
9.05pm: Miami GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 9.30pm)
Saturday May 3
3.20pm: F1 Academy Qualifying
4pm: MIAMI GP SPRINT (race starts at 5pm)
6.30pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook
7.50pm: F1 Academy Race 1
8.35pm: Miami GP Qualifying build-up
9pm: MIAMI GP QUALIFYING*
11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook*
Sunday May 4
6pm: F1 Academy Race 2
7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*
9pm: The MIAMI GRAND PRIX*
11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*
Midnight: Ted's Notebook
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
Formula 1 heads to Miami for a Sprint weekend, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime