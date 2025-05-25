Monaco GP: McLaren driver Lando Norris responds to critics with 'perfect' weekend

Lando Norris says his critics can "write what they want" after a "perfect" Monaco Grand Prix weekend, where he converted pole position into victory.

Norris returned to winning ways for the first time since the season-opener in Australia by fending off Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri, who is now just three points ahead of his McLaren team-mate ahead of next weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The British driver was particularly proud of his qualifying performance after openly struggling with his one-lap form and coming under scrutiny for not executing under pressure.

"People can write what they want. It's not up to me. People have their own opinions, they can do all of those things," said Norris.

"Thing is, none of them are true, 99 per cent of the time. So, it's all c**p. I don't mind what people write as long as I know the truth and my team know the truth, and that's fine.

"I've been working hard over the last few months to get back to having that momentum that I had in Australia, that confidence."

Norris took the joint-most poles last year and had a clear advantage over Piastri in qualifying after beating him 20-4.

The 24-year-old says "no one knows the amount of work" that has gone into finding that performance level again this season outside of his team.

"What I felt this weekend was a small step forward, but it's not it. It's not like I've nailed it now and everything's back," he added.

"There are still things that I need to work on, there are still things that - as a team - them giving me the equipment - and I don't mean just making a quicker car, because the car's quick enough - but giving me the things I need from the car in order to excel and maximise results, and the differences from last year to this year.

"So, still things from both sides, but I'm very proud of qualifying. I'm happier with qualifying's result than I am of Sunday's. I was more emotional after qualifying than I was on Sunday. That's how much Saturday meant to me, to kind of get my groove back in qualifying, because it's something I've just had my whole life.

"It's just always been good, until this year. And I've had to work hard to try and get it back, for no other reason apart from a couple of things that I've clearly struggled with and also just having tough competition.

"Having Oscar, Charles, Max, I'm against the best guys in the world. And if you're not performing at the highest level, you're not going to compete against them."

Norris 'proud' he can tell kids one day he won at Monaco

Monaco remains an event every F1 driver wants to win due to its history and challenge of guiding a car through the tight turns, with the barriers waiting to punish any mistakes.

Norris becomes the fifth driver on the current grid to have won the Monaco Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc being the other names to take the chequered flag.

"I think the best bit is that my kids one day will be able to tell everyone that I won in Monaco. That's probably the thing I'm most proud about," he said.

"I think it would be up there for sure, especially because of the weekend that it's been - with pole and with the race. It wasn't just a pole or just the race.

"It was both together, and I think that's perfect. Regardless, I think that's something to be very proud about for the rest of my life. But I think it's a cooler thing to say, also from my lap time in qualifying - the 1:09 - that's very unlikely to be beaten for a very long time unless the track changes, or whatever.

"The cars next year are nowhere near going to be as quick as this year. Hopefully, that lap time lasts for a very, very long time.

"So, it's cool. It's definitely just the saying more than anything, but also the meaning, the history, the people that have won here in the past.

"They don't always go on to be champions, but most of them have. And just to know in 30 years' time, I can say, "I mastered Monaco that one year" - or hopefully a few more - but that one year is something I look forward to saying.

