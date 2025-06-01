Spanish GP: Oscar Piastri beats Lando Norris to win as Max Verstappen given penalty for George Russell crash

Oscar Piastri re-extended his world championship lead over Lando Norris after beating his McLaren team-mate to victory in the Spanish Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen was penalised for a controversial late collision with George Russell.

Claiming his fifth victory in nine races this season, Piastri always looked in full control at Barcelona after converting his impressive pole into the race lead at the start as Norris almost immediately dropped behind Verstappen to third.

Norris soon overtook Verstappen to move back into second but a charge behind his team-mate never truly materialised, meaning Piastri leaves the European triple header with an extended lead of 10 points in the championship.

Seemingly aware they were unlikely to beat the McLarens on absolute pace on the same strategy, Red Bull rolled the dice by placing Verstappen on a three-stop strategy compared to Piastri and Norris' more conventional two.

That kept Verstappen in the hunt for second behind Norris into the closing stint before a Safety Car was called with 10 laps to go when Kimi Antonelli's Mercedes stopped in the gravel.

The leaders all changed tyres, but Verstappen was now vulnerable as while Red Bull fitted his car with the only tyres they had left - new hards - the rest around him were on used, but quicker, softs.

Almost spinning out of the final corner when the race restarted, Verstappen was overtaken by Charles Leclerc on the run to Turn One - with the two cars making contact down the straight before then.

Russell then tried to make a move down the inside of Verstappen, with the Red Bull running wide but coming back on track and staying ahead of the Mercedes. The Red Bull pit wall soon told the Dutchman to give the place back to Russell but, just as he appeared to do so, the two cars made contact as the Mercedes made its move on the outside.

Stewards took a dim view of Verstappen's driving and swiftly issued the four-time world champion with a 10-second time penalty, dropping him from fifth to 10th.

With Leclerc taking third and Russell fourth, Nico Hulkenberg claimed a stunning fifth for Sauber with a late overtake of Lewis Hamilton, who had struggled all afternoon for pace in the second Ferrari.

Spanish GP Result: Top 10 1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



4) George Russell, Mercedes



5) Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



6) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



7) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



8) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



9) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



10) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

