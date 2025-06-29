Austrian GP: Lando Norris wins after withstanding Oscar Piastri pressure as Max Verstappen retires on first lap

Lando Norris withstood two sustained periods of pressure from team-mate Oscar Piastri to claim a crucial win over his title rival in the Austrian Grand Prix and get his F1 world championship bid back on track.

In a race where reigning champion Max Verstappen retired on the first lap after being spun out by Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli, the McLaren drivers dominated the battle for victory around the Red Bull Ring - with Norris eventually prevailing to cut Piastri's lead over him to 15 points heading into his home British GP this coming week.

A fortnight after hitting the back of his team-mate in Canada, polesitter Norris capped a fine bounce-back weekend in the Styrian hills by fighting off his team-mate's challenge in the first stint as the McLarens went wheel-to-wheel and then keeping his cool to stay ahead as Piastri came back at him into the closing laps.

But Verstappen is now a mammoth 61 points off the pace approaching the season's halfway mark after his race on Red Bull's home track lasted a mere three corners.

The Red Bull driver was spun out at Turn Three after a mistake from Antonelli into the braking zone when in combat with cars behind saw the Mercedes run into the side of the Dutchman.

Although never in contention for the win after being passed for second by Piastri at the start, Charles Leclerc capped an improved weekend for Ferrari by taking third for his and their fourth podium finish of the year.

Leclerc finished nine seconds ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton, whose wait for a first podium at the Scuderia goes on to Silverstone.

The sweltering track temperatures in Austria exposed Montreal victors Mercedes' Achilles' heel again as George Russell came home 33 seconds behind fourth-placed Hamilton in a lonely fifth - and a full minute behind the race winner.

Liam Lawson took a fine sixth for Racing Bulls as Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso just held off Gabriel Bortoleto - who is part of his management stable - in a late fight for seventh. Brazilian rookie Bortoleto, though, could still be content with his maiden points in F1 after a fine weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg made it a double celebration for Sauber by racing from 20th on the grid to ninth, while Esteban Ocon won a ding-dong battle for the final point in the Haas.

And underlining their near-total reliance on Verstappen, home team Red Bull failed to score any points folloiwing the world champion's early misfortune amid a torrid afternoon for Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver, who had started 18th, had contact with both Lance Stroll and Franco Colapinto - the latter incident earning him a 10s penalty - and finished two laps down in 16th and last place.

Austrian GP Result: Top 10 1) Lando Norris, McLaren



2) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



3) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



4) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



5) George Russell, Mercedes



6) Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



7) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



8) Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



9) Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



10) Esteban Ocon, Haas

