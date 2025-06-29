Kimi Antonelli apologises to Max Verstappen as Mercedes driver receives British GP grid penalty for causing crash in Austria

Kimi Antonelli said he was "super sorry" for taking Max Verstappen out of the Austrian Grand Prix as a first-lap collision between the pair earned the Mercedes driver a grid penalty for next weekend's race at Silverstone.

Antonelli was caught out at Turn 3 as he locked up his tyres and shunted into the Red Bull of a helpless Verstappen, with the resulting damage forcing both to immediately retire from the race.

With the 18-year-old Mercedes driver out of the race in Spielberg, his punishment for causing the collision is delayed until the next round, with the stewards deciding a three-place grid penalty for the British Grand Prix, along with two penalty points, were appropriate.

Antonelli told Sky Sports F1: "I didn't necessarily brake too late, it's just that when I braked, I braked hard because I was behind other cars, and in that moment, I locked the rears. Then I just couldn't stop the car.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen gave their reaction to the opening lap crash, which took both of them out of the Austrian Grand Prix.

"I locked the rear and then lost the car and then had to avoid (Liam) Lawson. Then it was too late because I was arriving just too quick. I started to lock the front and instead of decelerating, I was accelerating. The car was just taking speed, and the crash was inevitable.

"Just feel super sorry to the team, and to Max of course, because obviously he was just a passenger."

Antonelli was speaking before the stewards had carried out their investigation into the incident, but appeared to be aware a penalty was likely as he focused on returning to form at Silverstone.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from an enthralling Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

He added: "Of course, it's a big mistake. Now we need to move forward and focus on Silverstone.

"We'll see if we get a penalty or not, but it's going to be important to get back and start doing like I did in Canada."

Verstappen rues 'unlucky' weekend

Verstappen had already suffered misfortune on Saturday when his final attempt at a flying lap in qualifying was ruined by Pierre Gasly spinning, leaving the Dutchman seventh on the grid.

He paid the ultimate price for starting in the midfield as he became the helpless victim of Antonelli's error.

Verstappen told Sky Sports F1: "It's just unlucky, like yesterday in qualifying.

"But overall, we didn't really have that great pace anyway this weekend, so a lot of learning for us how we can hopefully do better next weekend. But of course, not an ideal result today."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A late yellow flag caused by Pierre Gasly saw Max Verstappen bail on final lap and Lando Norris take pole in Austria.

Asked about his conversation with Antonelli immediately after the incident, Verstappen explained: "I just asked what happened, because he was the only car that was there with me with his wheel hanging off, so I was like, maybe, well, I'm pretty sure that he hit me.

"Then of course I saw the footage once I came back and it happens. Every driver has made a mistake like that. Everyone has made a mistake like that in their careers and also Kimi is a very big talent, so he learns from that and that's all fine."

The incident was a major blow to Verstappen's already faint hopes of winning a fifth successive world championship, with his deficit to leader Oscar Piastri growing to 61 points as the Australian finished second to McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

Asked whether Sunday's race had ended his title hopes, Verstappen said: "Hopefully then people will not mention it too much anymore.

"We try to do our best, always. My mentality doesn't change. We've won a lot in the past.

"Sometimes you have to accept that you are not winning, and we just try to do the best that we can."

Wolff: These mistakes happen

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said he was unsure whether the incident was caused by driver error or an issue with the car.

He said: "These mistakes happen. The rears locked on his car. I'm not sure if it was his fault or the system. I didn't see any data yet, but it happens.

Image: Antonelli crashed into Verstappen on the first lap

"It's unfortunate for Max and Red Bull that Kimi hit him. That's racing.

"Kimi came into the garage quickly and I said 'well that wasn't great' which he obviously knew. He said the tyres just locked.

"There's margin for error in our business. It's a shame we took another car out with us, but that can happen to the great ones, the inexperienced ones, the experienced ones."

Next up in the 2025 Formula 1 season is the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase with coverage from Thursday to Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.