Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver pleased with 'mega progress' at Austrian GP after matching season's best F1 result

Lewis Hamilton believes Ferrari have made "mega progress" after he matched his best result of the 2025 Formula 1 season with fourth at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton described Ferrari's operations as "world-class" when he qualified a season's best fourth and was still upbeat about his race performance, despite finishing 10 seconds behind team-mate Charles Leclerc, who scored his fourth podium this season.

Ferrari brought a new floor to Austria in a bid to get closer to the front and only McLaren outpaced them in Sunday's race, as Mercedes' George Russell finished over half a minute behind Hamilton.

"Mega progress for us as a team, so we have to say a huge thank you again to the guys at the factory for bringing the upgrade this weekend," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"It didn't seem much on paper. It was really a small step, but perhaps it had a bigger influence on our performance.

"For us to be the second fastest team this weekend, we're not a minute down from McLaren, which is positive. To bag some really strong points, I'm definitely happy with it."

Hamilton will be confident heading into his home event at the British Grand Prix this week, where he has won at a record nine times.

The seven-time world champion says he's "really proud" of Ferrari's efforts at the Red Bull Ring.

"I think everyone in the team will be happier. I think definitely the guys back at the factory can be proud of the work they've done," he said.

"Everyone here has definitely been a lot calmer and more methodical this weekend, definitely a better output from the team."

Leclerc: Ferrari working in right direction

Ferrari have been unable to run their car low to the ground due to an issue with the rear suspension this year, which has cost them performance.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton were disqualified at the Chinese Grand Prix, so the team have been working to design the car in a way where they can run the car low, without overwearing the plank.

Leclerc has stood on the podium three times from the last four events, which underlines Ferrari's progress, albeit they are still a long way off McLaren.

"We are working in the right direction. I think we've brought some upgrades this weekend which helped us to close the gap a little bit," Leclerc told Sky Sports F1.

"The gap is still significant unfortunately and we've got to push in order to bring as many upgrades as possible as soon as possible in order to close that gap.

"But it's been a positive weekend overall, I think. I'm happy that we've maximised our potential, now we've got to have a better potential."

Ferrari will look to replicate last year when they made major progress with their car development as the season went on and finished just 14 points behind champions McLaren in the Constructors' Championship.

Leclerc and Hamilton have not had a realistic chance of winning a Grand Prix in 2025, which the Monegasque driver hopes will happen.

"Just for the people back in Maranello, for the people at the track, for us drivers as well, to know that we can turn the situation around and be competitive again, it's very important for everyone. It would be really nice [to win]," he said.

"However, by the season end, I think it's going to be very unlikely to turn the situation around to a point where we can win the Constructors' Championship because the points difference is very significant and I don't see why McLaren will start doing a really bad job from now on.

"We need to keep our head down, keep working very hard, and whatever we can still learn this season, we need to learn it."

