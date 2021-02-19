AlphaTauri launch 2021 Formula 1 car, the AT02, with reworked livery and midfield targets

AlphaTauri have taken the wraps off their car for the 2021 Formula 1 season, the AT02, in the second launch event of pre-season.

Unveiled by drivers Pierre Gasly and new signing Yuki Tsunoda in a pre-recorded digital event, the livery has been slightly reworked from last season with blue now the predominant colour.

Entering the second year under the name of Red Bull's fashion label, the former Toro Rosso team are aiming to build on a strong 2020.

Although a seventh-place finish was one spot lower than 2019, the team scored more points from fewer races and won just the second race in their history with Gasly at their home race of Monza in September.

They are now aiming to improve their consistency and finished ahead of a number of the sport's big names in the midfield.

"In 2020 Scuderia AlphaTauri was a midfield team, we were fighting successfully against the other teams like McLaren, Renault and Racing Point but our target for this year is to consistently be at the top of this midfield pack and to improve further," said team boss Franz Tost.

"To achieve this, we have to avoid reliability issues and finish all races in the points. This can only happen if we do not make any mistakes, so we have to be 100 per cent concentrated on our job, race after race, on and off the track, because our competitors are hard to fight."

Gasly has rebuilt his reputation back at Red Bull's junior team since an ill-fated brief stint at their main team and said he is "ready to take on the role of team leader" after the departure of the more experienced Daniil Kvyat.

Tost added: "With Pierre on Yuki's side, we have an experienced driver who can help our Japanese rookie to develop faster, but at the same time we can aim for good results.

"I think this pair is the best possible scenario to achieve both our targets, and I'm also confident this will be a successful one."

