McLaren reveal first look at 2021 Formula 1 car as Daniel Ricciardo makes official team debut

0:29 Check out the first glimpse of McLaren's new car for the 2021 season, the MCL35M, for Lando Norris and new signing Daniel Ricciardo. Check out the first glimpse of McLaren's new car for the 2021 season, the MCL35M, for Lando Norris and new signing Daniel Ricciardo.

McLaren have become the first Formula 1 team to launch their new car for the 2021 season as they bid to further close the gap to the front - now with Daniel Ricciardo and Mercedes engines.

Revitalised in recent seasons, 2020's third-place constructors' finishers revealed the first glimpse of their MCL35M car in an event at their Technology Centre which also saw new star signing Ricciardo formally presented in team colours for the first time.

Ricciardo, the seven-time grand prix winner, joins Britain's Lando Norris in a formidable-looking line-up for a 23-race season which begins on March 28.

"Our goal is to close the gap to the front," said team chief executive Zak Brown in a press conference.

"We are not focused on any one particular team or who has got what power unit. We've got one target in mind and that is closing the gap to the front of the field."

0:57 Watch Daniel Ricciardo arrive in style at his new team's launch and then leave the lights on his McLaren sportscar! Watch Daniel Ricciardo arrive in style at his new team's launch and then leave the lights on his McLaren sportscar!

Team boss Andreas Seidl added: "We want to get closer again to Mercedes and Red Bull because these steps are key to get back to the front again at some point in the future."

Although large aspects of F1's car design rules have been frozen for 2021 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, McLaren's engineers have faced the challenge of integrating a Mercedes engine into this year's car.

The McLaren-Mercedes partnership was one of F1's most iconic and successful, winning titles with Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton, but split at the end of 2014 with the Woking team subsequently being powered by Honda and Renault.

Technical director James Key said he was "pleased with what we've seen so far" from the 2021 Mercedes unit.

McLaren will debut the car - which again features the striking papaya and blue livery of recent seasons - in a filming day at Silverstone on Tuesday, when both drivers will get time on track.

Ricciardo begins new era

In a move agreed last May before the delayed 2020 season had even begun, Ricciardo has replaced Carlos Sainz in the team's line-up after the Spaniard was signed by Ferrari.

Regarded as one of F1's fastest and most complete drivers, Ricciardo believes he has joined McLaren at the right time.

"To be here at the MTC wearing the colours it feels real," said the Australian, who spent two years at Renault after leaving Red Bull.

"I was really impressed with what the team had done over the last couple of years and wanted to be a part of it."

Brown said: "Daniel has been at the factory and with the team, in the simulator and been doing commercial work, and everyone is excited to have him on the team.

"He has commented how welcomed he has felt and with the integration into the team, he has been quite impressed. We are very excited to have him."

Alongside Norris, who has impressed in his first two seasons of F1, Brown believes McLaren possess "the best line-up in Formula 1."

More to follow...