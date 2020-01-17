Mercedes to reveal 2020 car to defend F1 titles on Valentine's Day

Mercedes have confirmed the launch plans for their 2020 car, which they hope will build on their unprecedented F1 success.

The Silver Arrows, who have secured a clean sweep of the F1 championships for six consecutive years, will run their new challenger, the W11, for the first time on February 14 at Silverstone in a private test.

Mercedes are the fifth F1 team to reveal the date of their unveiling, with rivals Ferrari currently set to kick off 'launch week' on February 11.

Renault are the following day, McLaren the next, before Mercedes and Alpha Tauri, the team formerly known as Toro Rosso, reveal their new cars on Valentine's Day.

Pre-season testing starts on February 19, while the first race of the year is in Australia on March 15.

Mercedes have won six constructors' titles in a row, with star driver Lewis Hamilton being crowned champion five times in that period.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2020 and although the Englishman has had talks with Ferrari, he is reportedly negotiating with Mercedes about a two-year extension.

2020 F1 car launches (confirmed so far...) February 11 Ferrari Maranello, Italy February 12 Renault Paris, France February 13 McLaren MTC, Woking February 14 Mercedes Silverstone, UK February 14 Alpha Tauri (formerly Toro Rosso) Online

'I'll be a machine this year'

Hamilton has warned rivals that he will be a "machine" and on "another level" in 2020 as he chases a record-equalling seventh F1 title.

The Mercedes driver, who is also nearing Michael Schumacher's record of race wins, posted a picture on Instagram of himself at home, hugging a wooden pillar and smiling.

"I am at peace when I'm here, can focus and build my mind and body so that I can come back year on year," he wrote.

"I'm going to be a machine this year, on another level than ever before."