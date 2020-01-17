Lewis Hamilton warns: I'm going to be a machine in F1 2020

Lewis Hamilton has warned rivals that he will be a "machine" and on "another level" in 2020 as he chases a record-equalling seventh F1 title.

The Mercedes driver, who is also nearing Michael Schumacher's record of race wins, posted a picture on Instagram of himself at home, hugging a wooden pillar and smiling.

"I am at peace when I'm here, can focus and build my mind and body so that I can come back year on year," he wrote.

"I'm going to be a machine this year, on another level than ever before."

The opening race of the season is on March 15 in Australia, and Hamilton will start the campaign seven victories short of Schumacher's tally of 91.

That means if Hamilton wins the championship this year he is likely to become - statistically at least - the most successful F1 driver of all-time.

Hamilton is out of contract at the end of the 2020 season and has had talks with Ferrari, although the champion looks more likely to stay with Mercedes now that the Italian team have committed long-term to Monegasque youngster Charles Leclerc.

Red Bull have also signed a deal with Max Verstappen until the end of 2023.

Reports in Italy suggest that Hamilton is in talks with Mercedes over a new two-year contract.

Hamilton has won five of his six titles with Mercedes, who are looking for a seventh successive clean sweep of the championships this year.

The Silver Arrows started the 2019 campaign with eight victories in a row, although Red Bull and Ferrari's form after that streak hinted at a competitive 2020, particularly as stable regulations mean the cars will be largely unchanged.

The first confirmed car launch for 2020 is Ferrari's on February 11, before pre-season testing starts on February 19. The season-opening race in Australia is on March 15, with all 22 races live on Sky Sports F1