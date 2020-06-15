Mercedes engine chief Andy Cowell to leave F1 champions

Mercedes Formula 1 engine boss Andy Cowell will leave his role before the start of the 2020 season, the sport's world champions have confirmed.

Cowell has been an instrumental figure in the Silver Arrows' prolonged F1 success, leading their Brixworth engine division for seven years and overseeing the development of their dominant V6 hybrid engine in 2014.

Since then, Mercedes have won six consecutive drivers' and constructors' doubles.

But Cowell will be stepping down from his role of managing director of Mercedes High Performance Powertrains (HPP) on July 1, with the team announcing a major revision to its senior management structure.

"Andy's leadership of the team at HPP has been a key factor in our championship success in recent seasons," said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

"He has made an outstanding contribution to our motorsport legacy and I have valued and enjoyed our working relationship since 2013; I am sure he will enjoy great success in the next challenge he decides to take on."

1:43 Sky F1's Karun Chandhok praises Mercedes for their F1 2020 'DAS' system - but insists the big innovation on their car is a redesigned rear suspension, which could lead them to another title. Sky F1's Karun Chandhok praises Mercedes for their F1 2020 'DAS' system - but insists the big innovation on their car is a redesigned rear suspension, which could lead them to another title.

A new leadership team are set to take over, led by Hywel Thomas as managing director - who will take direct responsibility for the power unit. He will be assisted by Adam Allsopp, Richard Stevens and Ronald Ballhaus.

Cowell, who informed the team of his decision in January, will remain onboard to help ensure a smooth transition and "will consult to Mercedes-Benz AG on a major future project until at least early 2021".

"Our philosophy has always been that a winning team is a dynamic organisation, and that change is a natural part of every company's development," added Wolff. "I am particularly pleased that we have been able to work together to create a new leadership structure, by building on the strength in depth of the team in Brixworth.

"It puts us in a very strong position for the years ahead, as we aim to set new benchmarks in Formula 1 and Formula E."

Cowell added: "After 16 enjoyable years working for HPP, I have decided that now is the right time to move on from my role and seek a new engineering business challenge.

"I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Markus and Toto in defining the future leadership structure of the company and I have every confidence in the ability of Hywel and the team to lead the company forward."