Mercedes launch W12 car for 2021 F1 season which Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas will vie for world title

0:33 Lewis Hamilton gives his take on seeing his 2021 Mercedes for the first time at the launch of the world champions' W12 for the new season Lewis Hamilton gives his take on seeing his 2021 Mercedes for the first time at the launch of the world champions' W12 for the new season

Mercedes have revealed a first look at the W12 car which Lewis Hamilton will bid to win a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 world championship with this year.

The car retains the black livery introduced last year as part of Mercedes' commitment to improving diversity and tackling global racism.

Mercedes say the car features "considerable aerodynamic changes", partly in response to new regulations at the rear of the car, in addition to improvements including its suspension and power unit.

"Every year we reset our focus and define the right objectives," said team boss Toto Wolff, who has overseen a record seven championship doubles in a row.

"That may sound simple but it's damn hard and is probably why there are no sports teams out there with seven consecutive titles. So many things can happen and it's very natural to get used to success, and therefore not fight as hard for it.

"But this team has not shown any of that. I see the same fire, hunger and passion now as I did the first time I walked through the doors in 2013.

"Every season presents a new challenge and therefore, a new goal for us to achieve. 2021 brings changes to the regulations, which could impact our competitiveness, plus the cost cap and working on the major rule changes of 2022.

"These challenges excite us."

Hamilton on his one-year deal & 2021 dual target

Hamilton starts his ninth season at the team he has rewritten the sport's record books at, but his medium-term F1 future remains uncertain after he only signed a one-year deal for 2021 last month.

Speaking on the matter for the first time, Hamilton said at the launch: "Firstly I'm in a fortunate position where I've achieved most of the stuff that I've wanted to achieve up to this point, so there's no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead into the future.

"We live in quite an unusual period of time in life and I just wanted one year. Then we can talk about if we do more and keep add it one [at a time] if we have to."

1:11 Lewis Hamilton speaks for the first time about his single-season contract extension at Mercedes and his dual goals for the 2021 season. Lewis Hamilton speaks for the first time about his single-season contract extension at Mercedes and his dual goals for the 2021 season.

After posing the question on social media last week asking 'what's next?' in the fight for equality, Hamilton also made clear that ensuring there was tangible action in improving diversity this year would sit alongside his title-winning aspirations.

"The main priority in the past was just winning championships but now it's about pushing for [diversity]," said Hamilton.

"Last year there was a lot of discussion about equality and inclusion and there was a lot of talk. This year it's about pushing for diversity and really making sure that action is taken. So that's kind of at the core at the drive for me.

"But, of course, we exist to win. That's what all these guys and girls here at working towards so that's my goal to deliver for them."

Introducing the W12 🖤🥰 Get your first look at our 2021 F1 car! #WeLivePerformance pic.twitter.com/RiZEBTyarb — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 2, 2021

Bottas, alongside Hamilton for a fifth consecutive year, is also on a one-year term and will be hoping to finally mount a consistent challenge to his team-mate in a season Mercedes again start as favourites for both championships.

"I've been getting regular updates on how things are progressing, so it's nice to now be able to see the end result in the flesh and that just gets me more fired up for the new season," said Bottas.

"The cars are pretty similar to last year but there are some interesting aero changes that will have an impact on how the car handles and performs, so I'm looking forward to seeing how it feels on track in Bahrain."

The Brackley team are currently on an unprecedented sequence of seven successive drivers' and constructors' championship doubles, stretching back to the start of the hybrid-turbo engine era in 2014.

More to follow...