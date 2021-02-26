Lewis Hamilton: F1 world champion asks 'what's next?' in powerful call for more action on inequality

Lewis Hamilton has asked the question "what's next?" in the fight for equality into 2021 and declared: "As long as I have air in my lungs, I will continue to fight for change in everything I do."

The seven-time F1 champion has been a powerful and leading voice in the Black Lives Matter movement and challenged his own sport and industry to do more to improve diversity. Hamilton regularly took a knee ahead of races last season, with a dozen drivers regularly joining him.

In a post on his social channels alongside an image of his participation in a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in London last year, Hamilton wrote: "Black Lives Matter. Last year some of us took a knee in support of equality which I am proud of.

"My question is, what's next? The inequities within our sport and within the world persist.

"Change is still needed. We must keep pushing to hold ourselves and others accountable. We have to keep striving for equality for all, in order to continue to see true and lasting change in our world."

Hamilton, who was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours list, earlier this month signed a new one-year Mercedes deal to continue in F1 and as part of the agreement the two parties are creating a charitable foundation with the aim of improving diversity within motorsport.

The 36-year-old also last year launched the Hamilton Commission to investigate the barriers to those from underrepresented backgrounds entering motorsport.

In his social media post, Hamilton added: "As long as I have air in my lungs, I will continue to fight for change in everything I do.

"I will work to create pathways and opportunities for kids of colour, within sciences, engineering and creative disciplines.

1:56 F1's new CEO Stefano Domenicali says the push for diversity and the WeRaceAsOne campaign will continue to be a 'high priority' for the sport in 2021. F1's new CEO Stefano Domenicali says the push for diversity and the WeRaceAsOne campaign will continue to be a 'high priority' for the sport in 2021.

"Let's keep pushing. What are you committed to?"

F1 has said it will continue to allow drivers the time before races to highlight key messages with the sport reinforcing its We Race As One campaign this year.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1's new president, also said drivers had the voice and platform to be "ambassadors" in shedding light on key issues in society.