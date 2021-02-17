Lewis Hamilton pays powerful tribute to 'inspiring' Marcus Rashford in Time's 100 Next list

Lewis Hamilton has described Marcus Rashford's leading role in tackling child food poverty as "truly inspiring".

The seven-time F1 world champion paid tribute to the Manchester United and England forward in Rashford's entry to Time magazine's Next 100 Most Influential People list.

Hamilton, who has himself played a powerful role in campaigning for social justice and racial equality, features in Time's most recent 100 list recognising the world's most influential people.

"'I know what it feels like to be hungry,' he wrote last June as part of a campaign that succeeded in pushing the government to provide meals for students in need during summer vacation," said Hamilton in his tribute.

Appreciate your kind words bro thank you @LewisHamilton ♥️ https://t.co/b9rg1DIw7Q — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 17, 2021

"By standing up for the most vulnerable in our society, and using his platform and influence to create positive change, Marcus inspired countless others to join him on this mission and cemented his status as a role model.

"In a year that showed us the power of working together toward a common goal, he was a galvanizing force behind uniting people across the U.K. in the effort to ensure that no child goes hungry.

"His determination, resilience and persistence have been truly inspiring. I cannot wait to see how he continues this important work."

Both Hamilton and Rashford were honoured by the Queen last year.

Hamilton, who became the most successful driver in F1 history in 2020 by breaking the sport's race wins record and equalling the benchmark for championship titles, was knighted in the New Year Honours list, while Rashford received an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours last October.