Marcus Rashford says social media positives must be highlighted alongside negatives to tackle online abuse

Marcus Rashford, speaking at Financial Times' Business of Football summit, said: "When there is something positive about social media it should be highlighted more and more people would use it for that way"; Rashford named in Time magazine's Next 100 list

Speaking at the Financial Times' Business of Football Summit, Marcus Rashford said social media can be a force for good when used in the right ways and he wants more of the positive stories highlighted

Marcus Rashford believes the positives of social media must be celebrated, as well as the negative elements being highlighted, in the fight to end the growing problem of online abuse.

Rashford was subjected to racism last month, while fellow Manchester United players Anthony Martial, Axel Tuanzebe and Lauren James have also been targeted in recent weeks.

Following United's 1-1 draw against West Brom on Sunday, a number of Instagram users left racist words and symbols in the comment section of Martial's last post.

Instagram has announced new measures to tackle the problem, but Rashford has suggested that the negative storm surrounding social media could encourage others to act.

Rashford, 23, who has used his Twitter account to influence government policy over his free school meals campaign, said: "It's one positive of social media and it is a big positive to be able to make change and do it for the right reasons.

5:22 Rashford says it should be easy to end online abuse and make social media 'a place for good'

"Instagram and Twitter has given me the opportunity so I can voice my opinion and raise awareness, but also to understand more and connect with families in a short time.

"You are actually in a position where the fact that things have sped up because of the pandemic it keeps you up to date when you use it in the right way. And that is a big message and a big point.

Who would have thought you could have captured this via an iPhone in my front room 🤯 thank you @TIME very proud ♥️ #TIME100Next pic.twitter.com/5rHFcEMAlB — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) February 17, 2021

"There is a lot of negative stuff on social media and people like to highlight that all the time, but when there is something positive about social media it should be highlighted more and more people would use it for that way."

Rashford, who has been named in Time magazine's Next 100 list following his campaign work on child poverty, was speaking at Wednesday's Financial Times' Business of Football summit.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org