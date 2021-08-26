George Russell, Valtteri Bottas tight-lipped on 2022 Mercedes' driver decision plans

Neither Valtteri Bottas or George Russell were giving much away when asked about which team they'd be driving for in the 2022 Formula 1 season. Neither Valtteri Bottas or George Russell were giving much away when asked about which team they'd be driving for in the 2022 Formula 1 season.

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas said there was "no news to share" about their respective futures, as F1 continues to wait on Mercedes' eagerly-anticipated announcement about who partners Lewis Hamilton at the team next season.

In direct competition for the seat next to F1's seven-time world champion for 2022, Russell and Bottas were paired together by the FIA in the first section of Thursday's drivers' press conference at the Belgian GP where F1 reconvenes after the summer break.

The drivers were tight-lipped about whether any decision by Mercedes had been taken.

"There's no news to share yet," said Bottas, Hamilton's team-mate since 2017.

Asked if this represented a surprise, the Finn did cryptically then add: "Who knows. Maybe I know something, maybe I don't, but like I said, there's no news to share."

Russell, a Mercedes junior driver currently at Williams, towed a similar line but did disclose that conversations had taken place during the break and that any announcement was unlikely for at least two more weeks.

"No news to share at this stage," said the Briton.

"Obviously in discussions over the summer break but there's nothing to announce one way or another this weekend and probably not next weekend either, to be honest.

"It's no problem. Do things right rather than quickly, let's say."

The Dutch GP follows the Belgium event next week, with the triple header ending with the Italian GP at Monza on September 12.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes' team principal, said in an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper earlier this week that he was keen to have the driver situation for 2022 resolved in September.

