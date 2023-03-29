Mercedes confident of getting back into 2023 F1 'championship fight', says technical director Mike Elliott

Mercedes are third in the constructors' championship

Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott is confident the work going on at the factory will get the Silver Arrows "back in the championship fight" after a slow start for the eight-time world champions.

After the opening two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, which saw Red Bull dominate with back-to-back one-two finishes, Mercedes sit third in the 2023 team championship - critically, behind their customer team Aston Martin.

But despite the tricky start and frank public comments from team boss Toto Wolff and his drivers, technical director Mike Elliott gave Mercedes reason for optimism as they head to Australia this weekend.

While Elliott admitted the realisation of Mercedes' pace in Bahrain was a "reality check" and a "disappointment for the whole team," he said there was a "huge amount of energy" in the Brackley-based factory.

Mike Elliott replaced James Allison as technical director in April 2021

"We are starting to see some of the development come through already that is going to get us back into this championship fight," said Elliott.

"And all we can do is just keep pushing - I've been really pleased to see the attitude in the team."

Many teams, including Mercedes, are expected to bring major updates as Formula 1 returns to Europe in May, but Elliott is hopeful of "another small step" in Melbourne.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Albert Park Circuit Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place around Albert Park Circuit

"Firstly, our main aim at the moment is to continue learning," said Elliot, who took over as technical director in 2021.

"We've only had two races so far; it's really difficult to build trends from that.

"Bat we are concentrating on is trying to work out how we keep moving forward.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Rachel Brookes sat down with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to discuss the challenges the team are facing this season and the future of Lewis Hamilton Sky F1's Rachel Brookes sat down with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff to discuss the challenges the team are facing this season and the future of Lewis Hamilton

"In terms of the actual characteristics of the circuit, Australia is probably front-limited and more like Jeddah than Bahrain.

"So, let's hope that we can find another small step forward, get a bit more competitive, find the learning that is going to help us move forward in the long-term."

Horner: 'They're going to sort their issues out'

Christian Horner is confident Mercedes will overcome their issues

Team boss of pace-setters Red Bull Christian Horner says he is "sure" Mercedes will sort their issues out in a season that will "ebb and flow".

Appearing on Sky News' Ian King Live, Horner was asked about his team's dominant start to the season compared to their rivals Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton.

"It's so early in the season," said Horner, the longest-serving team principal on the grid.

"It's a 23-race calendar, we've done two races in Bahrain and Jeddah so far and the venues vary a great deal.

"But I'm sure they're going to sort their issues out - we're certainly not writing [Hamilton] off yet.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull team principal Christian Horner rules out a move to his team for Lewis Hamilton, saying he can't see how they would accommodate the seven-time world champion Red Bull team principal Christian Horner rules out a move to his team for Lewis Hamilton, saying he can't see how they would accommodate the seven-time world champion

When asked whether imitation is the best form of flattery as teams such as Mercedes move towards the Red Bull car concept, Horner said: "Absolutely,"

"It's only the second year of these regulations so I'm expecting to see an awful lot of convergence throughout the course of the year, and the grid is going to tighten up.

"So, we need to make hay while the sun shines."

Watch the Australian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 between March 31 and April 2. Get Sky Sports