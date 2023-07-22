Lewis Hamilton: Briton says Hungarian Grand Prix pole 'feels like my first' after drought ends in Budapest

Lewis Hamilton says his spectacular pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix feels like his first after pipping Max Verstappen in Qualifying by 0.003s.

Hamilton became the first driver in Formula 1 history to take nine pole positions at a single circuit as he ended his wait for top spot in Qualifying.

His last pole position prior to Saturday was in December 2021 at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he failed to qualify first or win a race in a campaign for the first time in 2022.

"It feels like my first pole. I know there's been a lot and it feels strange to say that. I don't remember the last time I had a pole," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"We were not expecting that coming into the weekend. We didn't have an upgrade, we just made small tweaks to the rear and front wing.

"The car felt terrible yesterday and we did some really great work overnight. We were relieved it felt good this morning, but not in shooting range of the other guys - they just seeded a bit too far ahead for us.

"I almost didn't get through Q1 then things get better and better. What I've been searching with this car is confidence to be able to really send it. I know how to do the fastest lap pretty much everywhere, but there are ones where it comes more natural and it's easier to connect corner by corner, sector by sector.

"That last run I knew I needed a tenth or so to get ahead of these guys. I just sent it and was like 'nothing to lose'. I threw it into the high-speed corners, trying to match their speed. Hopefully I wasn't too far off. It was a great, great lap."

Hamilton: I was almost four tenths up going into the last corner

Lewis Hamilton says he almost lost his voice after shouting so much when finding out he was on pole position for Sunday's Hungarian GP

Hamilton was fastest in final practice, which was the only representative session going into Qualifying due to the new tyre format this weekend, so there was hope for Mercedes going into Qualifying.

The seven-time world champion visibly went a little wide at the last corner in Q3 on his final run and thought it may have cost him pole.

He said: "I was actually four tenths up going into the last corner - but I don't know if it was a cross wind, but I got a big snap, and I lost almost two tenths, so it was so close. I would have definitely been frustrated if I had lost that.

"I knew I was one of the last people to cross the line, so I didn't really know whereabouts I would be and then when I heard Bono come on the radio, I just had a huge grin on my face. What an uplifting feeling for everyone on the team."

On the work of his Mercedes team over the last 18 months, Hamilton added: "Last year we were nowhere, there were ups and downs, there was a moment when George [Russell] was up here.

But I haven't been on front row since 2021. I always had belief that some day, if we apply ourselves in the right way, we will get there, I guess it was just a question of how long would that be?

"We started this season basically with the twin of the previous car, and I got in it and it felt identical - that was worrying and we've been on this journey of trying to undo some of the wrong decisions that we've.

"It's taken far longer than we all hoped it would take, but we're starting to see those benefits slowly - and we've still got some big steps that we need to take to be even more comfortable in the car, to be consistently challenging the front row."

Rosberg: Only Lewis Hamilton can do that

Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg was at Mercedes alongside Hamilton for four seasons and the German lauded his former team-mate for his stunning lap.

"He gave it everything he had. I witnessed these special moments and these days he used to have. Today was one of those," said Rosberg.

"That lap there is like perfection, it's art. Only Lewis Hamilton can do that on such days. No one could have even gone a hundredth quicker. How awesome, super.

"You have to give credit to the engineers at Mercedes too. They have constantly been improving the car through this season - it's been a bit up and down lately but this weekend ever since we got to FP3, the Mercedes has been rapid. Just did a brilliant job and it will hurt a bit for Red Bull this one."

