Lando Norris says George Russell's McLaren pace comments 'not the mentality to have'

Lando Norris has questioned rival George Russell's "mentality" amid their ongoing debate about McLaren's advantage over the rest of the Formula 1 field.

McLaren comfortably had the fastest car as Norris won the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, with only the interruption of multiple safety cars and showers giving reigning world champion Max Verstappen a chance of snatching victory with a late charge.

Russell, who finished third for Mercedes in Melbourne, said after Norris led a one-two from team-mate Oscar Piastri in qualifying that McLaren were so much faster than their rivals that they could already switch their car for next season, when new regulations are incoming.

Sat alongside Russell in the post-race press conference for the top three, Norris was asked whether his strong performance at Albert Park had made him a clear favourite for the world championship.

He said: "Let's see. Max was three-tenths off yesterday. Last year, we were much further off and ended up with the best car by the end of the season. We were over half a second off at the beginning of last year behind Red Bull and ended up with the quickest car.

Image: Lando Norris and George Russell in the post-race press conference after finishing first and third respectively

"I know George made some comments earlier this weekend that we can just turn our focus to 2026. If that's their mentality, wonderful, but that's not the mentality to have. Sorry, mate.

"We know we still have a lot of work to do on this year's car. If you relax in this position, you fail. In Formula 1, if you start thinking things are good and groovy, that's when you get caught.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick shares her opinions on all the talking points from the Australia Grand Prix.

"I do think we're favourites because the team has done an amazing job, and the car is flying. But we will have races where we struggle.

"If we started the season in Bahrain, I don't think we would have won, and you wouldn't be asking me this question. Let's allow a few more races to take place before making any obvious statements."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from the first race of the 2025 Formula One season at the Australian Grand Prix.

Norris highlights difference to Red Bull and Mercedes

Norris fell short in his attempt to chase down Verstappen in last year's battle for the drivers' title but McLaren saw off Ferrari to claim a first Constructors' Championship since 1998.

A key factor in their triumph was the consistency with which Norris and Piastri scored points, which the 25-year-old Brit pointed out as a major advantage McLaren have over the rivals who joined them on Sunday's podium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch all four moments rookie's Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate is Liam Lawson, who had competed in just 11 grands prix before Sunday's race, while Russell is driving alongside Italian teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who made his debut in Melbourne.

Norris said: "We are the team to beat, mainly because we have two drivers up there pushing each other. That helps.

"Do I think me and Oscar pushing each other in qualifying yesterday allowed us to get one and a half, one tenth more than the two drivers here because their team-mates aren't as equipped or experienced? Yes, so add that into the equation as well.

"It's not just about the car. The team has done an amazing job, and I thank them for everything they're doing. But we know we can make it better, and that's our aim."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the Aurstalian GP, Max Verstappen was asked about his relationship with George Russell after the two fell out last season.

Russell drove a very solid race to secure a podium, but ultimately would not have been in the top three had it not been for Piastri spinning off in the rain.

Asked whether he thinks McLaren can be caught, Russell chose to repeat the words Norris had used moments earlier, saying: "They look pretty good and groovy at the moment. So yeah, we'll see."

