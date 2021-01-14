Renault reveal first look at Alpine F1 livery for 2021 rebrand

Renault have revealed the new look of their Formula 1 team after releasing the first images of an Alpine F1 livery ahead of the 2021 rebrand.

The design, predominantly black while also featuring a large 'A' Alpine emblem as well as a nod to the French flag, is described as a 'temporary winter livery' with the full A521 car launch taking place in February.

"The livery presented today is the first evocation of the Alpine F1 team's new identity," said Antony Villain, Alpine's design director.

The A521 will be Alpine's first-ever F1 car, with Renault racing under the name of its performance sub-brand this season - it's sixth back in the sport.

As well as bringing a new name and car to the F1 grid in 2021, Alpine will have a new driver line-up - with two-time world champion Fernando Alonso returning to join Esteban Ocon - although Cyril Abiteboul will not lead the team.

Alpine's CEO is Laurent Rossi, and a new team principal has yet to be confirmed.

Renault have raced in yellow since returning to the F1 grid in 2016, and the black colour of the interim AF21 livery is a tribute to the A500 F1 prototype from 1975.

"Some of the structural graphic elements will remain on the racing livery while others will change," added Villain about the first renders of the Alpine livery.

"The 'oversized' Alpine emblem in a tricolour graphics system is the first clear-cut symbol of the brand's identity in motorsport. The blue, white and red refer to the colours of the French and British flags, which is very important to us. Numerous variations on all the motorsport assets are still to come."

The Alpine structure was officially launched on Thursday, with Renault CEO Lucas De Meo hailing the French manufacturer's new automotive plan as a "Renaulution".

The F1 team, Renault Sport Racing and Renault Sport Cars will all come under the 'Avant-Garde' Alpine brand.

Renault also announced that Alpine will be developing a new electric sportscar as part of a new collaboration with British manufacturer Lotus.