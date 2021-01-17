Alpine F1 sign ex-MotoGP boss Davide Brivio as new racing director

The Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed the appointment of former MotoGP team boss Davide Brivio as their new racing director as Renault's rebranded outfit continue their big 2021 shake-up.

Alpine are a new name on the grid for this season as Renault give their performance sub-brand the full F1 treatment, and the French manufacturer had already confirmed long-time boss Cyril Abiteboul's exit this January.

Now, the expected arrival of Brivio - who was a respected team manager of MotoGP's Suzuki - has been announced, although Alpine say 'his specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks'.

Marcin Budkowski could land the role of Alpine's team principal.

Brivio arrives with a wealth of experience having fronted Suzuki's MotoGP project - leading them to the championship last season. The Italian, 52, left the team last week.

He will report to newly-appointed CEO Laurent Rossi at Alpine.

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso is returning to the grid to join Alpine, alongside Esteban Ocon, and the team have already offered a glimpse of their livery for 2021.

A 'temporary winter livery' was revealed last week, with Alpine's full design for their first year of F1 will be unveiled in February.