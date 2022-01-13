Alpine: Executive director Marcin Budkowski leaves team in latest F1 management shake-up

Alpine have confirmed the latest F1 management shake-up during the 2022 pre-season, parting company with executive director Marcin Budkowski.

Budkowski joined the team, then named Renault, back in 2018 and effectively split the team leadership role with racing director Davide Brivio last season, both reporting into CEO Laurent Rossi.

But Rossi will now "temporarily ensure the team's management" after Alpine announced the departure of Budkowski on Monday, just over a month before the start of pre-season testing.

It is the latest shift behind the scenes in F1 after Aston Martin confirmed Otmar Szafnauer had left their team last week.

Both Budkowski and Szafnauer have been linked with a move to each other's former teams, who have been midfield rivals in recent years.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Craig Slater understands that the FIA have allocated three weeks to come to a decision on the controversial events of the Abu Dhabi GP. Sky Sports' Craig Slater understands that the FIA have allocated three weeks to come to a decision on the controversial events of the Abu Dhabi GP.

"I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team's results over the last four years," said Rossi.

"The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and deliver a step beyond in performance."

Budkowski added: "I truly enjoyed being part of the leadership team of Renault then Alpine F1 Team, working with such a talented and dedicated group of people. I will be watching the teams' progress fondly in the seasons to come."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater reports that Lewis Hamilton's return to Formula 1 hangs on the FIA findings on the last lap controversy at Abu Dhabi and how the FIA conducts itself going forward. Craig Slater reports that Lewis Hamilton's return to Formula 1 hangs on the FIA findings on the last lap controversy at Abu Dhabi and how the FIA conducts itself going forward.

Budkowski started his career with Prost Grand Prix in 2001 before joining Ferrari a year later. After supervising wind tunnel development at Maranello until 2007, he moved on to McLaren and took up several technical roles before becoming the team's Head of Aerodynamics in 2012.

However, his rise with McLaren was soon cut short as part of the huge changes behind the scenes ahead of a Honda partnership, and he then took up a technical role with the FIA in 2014.

It was from F1's governing body that he agreed to join Renault four years ago.