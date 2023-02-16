Alpine launch 2023 Formula 1 car: Watch live as team reveal their new A523 challenger in London

Watch a live stream as Alpine reveal their A523 car from a launch party in London.

It is the final car to be revealed this launch season and the show starts at 8pm UK time, which you can also watch on Sky Sports F1 and our YouTube channel.

Alpine head into this year's campaign looking to build on an impressive 2022 which saw them lead the midfield as the closest challengers to Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.

They do so without former talisman Fernando Alonso, with Pierre Gasly joining the team alongside Esteban Ocon.

It is an all-French driver line-up for the French team, a sub-brand of Renault.

The drivers will both be present at the launch, which draws a curtain on the car reveals.

The three-day pre-season test begins a week today on February 23 before the opening Bahrain GP on March 5.