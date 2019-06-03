F1 2019: Canadian GP is the first of six races in nine weeks

Formula 1 2019 hits the overdrive button over the next two months with six races in the space of nine weeks, starting with the Canadian GP this weekend.

The six rounds, taking place in as many countries and across two continents, include some of the sport's most historic venues and races which tend to produce incident and action.

The summer run starts in Montreal at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Mercedes aiming to become the first team since 1988 to win the season's first seven events.

F1 then returns to Europe for 2019's first double header with France's Paul Ricard on June 23 followed by Austria's Red Bull Ring on June 30.

The British GP at Silverstone follows on July 14, before the usual Germany-Hungary double header takes F1 into the August summer break.

The whole season is live only on Sky Sports F1.

Can Ferrari kick-start their season?

Last season's victors in Montreal return to Canada with their 2019 season yet to scale anywhere near the heights expected after pre-season.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted there are no short-term fixes arriving for their car's problems - although is optimistic the nature of this weekend's track will be more favourable for the SF90.

"We know we're not competitive enough right now and, for the time being we haven't got any more changes coming on the car that will have a significant effect on the problems we have encountered since the start of the season.

"However, the Canadian track characteristics present another different challenge, given that top speed, braking efficiency and traction are the main considerations.

"We arrive here ready to do our best and to put the mistakes of the last few races behind us."

Charles Leclerc, who endured a particularly wretched Monaco, added: "The Canadian Grand Prix should be an opportunity to try and bring home a good result. We must do everything well to prepare the car right down to the last detail so that we can get the most out of it.

"Last week, I was in the simulator in Maranello to work on settings and on improving the car and myself for this round."

Sky Sports F1 is the home of live and exclusive F1. Find out more here to watch the 2019 season live