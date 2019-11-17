Ferrari drama as Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc crash in Brazil

1:39 The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collide with each other taking both out of the Brazilian GP The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collide with each other taking both out of the Brazilian GP

Ferrari team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc collided in a dramatic and contentious end to the team's Brazilian GP.

Battling over fourth place, Leclerc overtook Vettel on fresher tyres into the Senna Esses but, as the German then fought back down the backstraight, the two cars touched and suffered race-ending punctures and damage.

Expressing anger with each other over team radio, both cars promptly retired. No further action was taken by race stewards.

Giving his point of view, Leclerc told Sky F1: "I overtook in Turn One, which I enjoyed, then in Turn Three I had to close because I was aware that Seb would try again and he did.

"He went around the outside, where there was little space, but I left the space he took. Then towards the end of the straight he started to squeeze me a little bit to the inside and we were very close.

"Everything happened very quick and as soon as he went to the inside we touched and I had a puncture."

Leclerc added: "I haven't seen Seb yet but I'm pretty sure we are mature enough to put that behind us. We are disappointed for the team."

Vettel appeared to slightly edge to the left while side-by-side with Leclerc, who was on fresh tyres.

"I didn't have much space on the right and I obviously had a better run out of Turn Three, and tried to pass," he said. "That's it.

"It's a shame for the team we didn't finish the race, that has priority."

Sky F1's Damon Hill said Ferrari should tell Leclerc and Vettel to stop "behaving like kids", although team boss Mattia Binotto refused to place more blame on either driver.

"Both of them have at least a small percentage of responsibility but I don't want to judge now and tell my own opinion," Binotto told Sky F1.

"[I'm] disappointed. I feel sorry for the team and I think the drivers need to feel sorry for the team. They were free to fight but they know that silly mistakes are something we should avoid.

"Today, it has been a very small contact, but there will be time to look at the video with the drivers, and check with them. I do not want to judge now. We want to do it all together."

