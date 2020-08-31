Ferrari 'in a storm, but no crisis' despite F1 form, says Mattia Binotto

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted the famous F1 team are in the "midst of a storm", but insists there is "no crisis" despite hitting a crushing new 2020 low at the Belgian GP.

Sebsatian Vettel and Charles Leclerc were a lowly 13th and 14th on Sunday, with Ferrari - the sport's most successful outfit who were Mercedes' main challengers before this season - finishing as the eighth-fastest team at Spa, and with both cars outside the points for the first time in 10 years.

But Binotto is adamant that the Scuderia can recover.

"Is there a crisis? No, there isn't," the team principal told Sky in Italy. "It's a very bad result during an extremely tough season.

Not a good weekend but we will keep not stop fighting. It's not the first time in our history that we've struggled, but we have always come through. In moments like this we need our fans more than ever. Thanks to all of you who are sticking by our side.

"We knew it would be from the winter tests, Covid and the new regulations. We have to have tight deadlines, we're in the midst of a storm, but we have to look ahead and work hard for our futures."

Sunday was the latest setback for Ferrari, whose 2020 car's shortcomings were highlighted around the high-speed circuit. The SF1000 has particularly lacked engine grunt and straight-line speed, while Ferrari power also accounted for six of the bottom eight runners in qualifying.

"It's a disappointing result and we struggled on this track," admitted Binotto. "There's no use hiding away.

"We're short on speed and aerodynamic efficiency. My message for the fans is that we understand them and we're sorry. What's happening is the car has lost power compared with 2019, just as they all have.

"We partially accounted for those limits with a superior engine. We have to improve in this regard."

4:15 Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel talk about a difficult Spa race as the Ferrari drivers fought for position out of the points Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel talk about a difficult Spa race as the Ferrari drivers fought for position out of the points

Next up for Ferrari: Monza...

Ferrari have made changes to the technical staff in recent weeks, but Binotto says that while there's "no tension" within their ranks, there's also "no point kidding ourselves" regarding an immediate change in fortunes.

Particularly with Monza, their home race and the fastest track on the calendar, next up this weekend.

"I take responsibility for myself and all the team in Maranello," Binotto added. "We're very united. There's no tension, but there is a feeling of disappointment and frustration, which we have to turn into determination.

0:34 Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel make contact as they fight for 13th and 14th position in Spa on a torrid day for the team Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel make contact as they fight for 13th and 14th position in Spa on a torrid day for the team

"It's a tough period and we're looking into what we want to do. As for Monza, after [Spa], it'll be tough in a week's time because it's such a fast track.

"Changing engine modes in qualifying will be banned, so we'll see which changes we can make.

"There's no point kidding ourselves. We have to rally as well as we can for when our car offers [more]. We were too far behind today."