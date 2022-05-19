Ferrari trust process as Red Bull 'development war' rumbles on ahead of Spanish GP upgrades

Ferrari are bringing their first upgrades to the Spanish GP this weekend

Carlos Sainz insists that he trusts Ferrari's upgrade plans with their 2022 car amid a "development war" with Red Bull, with the Spanish GP set to provide a key next chapter in Formula 1's gripping title fight.

F1's top two have been closely matched all season but while Ferrari lead the championship, it is Red Bull who have surged ahead in recent weekends following updates to the RB18, winning both Imola and Miami to close in on the Scuderia, who have yet to bring new parts.

Following Max Verstappen's latest win, there was a first sign of conflict between the two teams as Ferrari's boss Mattia Binotto suggested that, because of F1's cost cap limiting teams to spending $140m this year, Red Bull could not afford to develop much further.

Ferrari will introduce their first upgrades to their F1-75 car this weekend as they try to hit back, with a new floor expected. Sainz, speaking to the written media on Thursday, said he was happy with Ferrari's patient approach.

"After five races of development for Red Bull and zero for us, we were locking out the front row in Miami and in the fight for the win and the podium," said Sainz.

"I trust the team, I trust what we are doing back at home. I think we have the right ideas.

"We are up against probably the strongest team in Formula 1 in Red Bull, they are going to be quick and they are a great challenge to have in front of us but we keep believing we can do it and we keep developing as much as we can.

"Let's see if that's enough."

Upgrades in Barcelona are eagerly anticipated with Ferrari expected to close back in on Red Bull's pace while Mercedes hope they can lift themselves back into contention with their own new package.

"We have plenty of time to recover," added Sainz, who is only fifth in the drivers' standings despite Ferrari's speed.

"With an upgrade package coming, the car developing a bit hopefully I can get it a bit more to my liking and get the season going."

Red Bull not interested in Ferrari claims

Red Bull have maintained that they haven't developed "every race" like Ferrari suggest, with their only major package coming at the Emilia Romagna GP when Max Verstappen romped to victory and a one-two.

Team advisor Helmut Marko said in the Austrian press that he suspected Red Bull and Ferrari had spent similar amounts of money so far this season, cheekily pointing out Sainz's multiple crashes which would affect budget.

A spokesperson from Red Bull meanwhile told Sky Sports: "We are heavily focusing on efficiencies with both our process and our development strategies and how we apply those funds.

"We are being much more selective and strategic in what we choose to implement, based on its cost."

Why the 'development war' is so important

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok:

"I think the development war is very important, especially in this budget cap era.

"Unlike in the past, where they can just keep chucking more and more bits at it, teams have got to be really smart with their planning and their development.

"Every part that they manufacture and bring to the circuit has to add performance. They can no longer take a chance that it might add half a tenth, because they're all capped to the same budget."

