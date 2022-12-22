Ferrari ready to fall in love with new car on Valentine's Day as they confirm February 14 launch

Ferrari have confirmed a Valentine's Day date for the launch of their 2023 Formula 1 car.

The second team to confirm the reveal of their new challenger, Formula 1's most successful and famous team will have a launch on Tuesday, February 14 - the day after Aston Martin.

Ferrari have as yet revealed no further details about the location nor the name of their new car, which has the project name 675.

But if their previous launches are anything to go by, expect a grandeur affair.

2023 is a huge year for the Scuderia as they look to turn their new-found competitiveness in 2022 into a sustained title challenge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking in Sky F1's season review, commentator David Croft says Max Verstappen raced differently against Charles Leclerc this season compared to versus Lewis Hamilton in 2021. Speaking in Sky F1's season review, commentator David Croft says Max Verstappen raced differently against Charles Leclerc this season compared to versus Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

Ferrari, and driver Charles Leclerc, led the title standings early on this season but a mixture of operational and driver errors saw them drop back, before Red Bull dominated the second half of the campaign.

Ferrari, though, openly concentrated on their 2023 car early when it became clear they wouldn't be champions.

They will be bidding for their first title in 15 years following major changes behind the scenes, with team boss Mattia Binotto out and replaced by Frederic Vasseur, formerly of Alfa Romeo, who starts work in January.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft believes there is little to split Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo as drivers but doesn't believe the Australian is Red Bull's Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft believes there is little to split Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo as drivers but doesn't believe the Australian is Red Bull's

While there is no rules overhaul for next year like there was for 2022, there are subtle changes to the rules and cars that teams can take advantage of.

The most notable is a higher ride height, which is primarily to help with porpoising but could also see teams find performance.

Pre-season testing starts in Bahrain the following Thursday, February 23. The 2023 season then starts the week after pre-season testing at the same Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, on March 3-5.