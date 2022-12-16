Formula 1 in 2023: Aston Martin first team to confirm car launch date as they prepare AMR23 reveal

Aston Martin have become the first team to confirm their car launch date for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

The AMR23, the iconic British manufacturer's third F1 car, will be revealed on Monday, February 13 from their all-new Silverstone campus.

It is likely that will kickstart a week of launches - with pre-season testing starting in Bahrain the following Thursday, February 23 - although no other teams have yet confirmed their dates.

Aston Martin will be hoping to kick on in 2023 after finishing a disappointing seventh this season, although the team did improve dramatically in the second half of the campaign.

Sebastian Vettel celebrated the end of his Formula 1 career with some post-race donuts in Abu Dhabi, while the top three in the championship also joined in with the fun!

They are also boosted by the arrival of Fernando Alonso for 2023, with the Spaniard replacing fellow multiple world champion Sebastian Vettel, who has retired.

While there is no rules overhaul for next year like there was for 2022, there are subtle changes to the rules and cars that teams can take advantage of.

Sky Sports News' Craig Slater brings you the latest gossip from the Autosport Awards red carpet as he talks to George Russell, Sebastian Vettel, Christian Horner and more stars

The most notable is a higher ride height, which is primarily to help with porpoising but could also see teams find performance.

The 2023 season starts the week after pre-season testing at the same Sakhir circuit in Bahrain, on March 3-5.