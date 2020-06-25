Red Bull, Alex Albon hit track with F1 2020 title challenger at Silverstone

Red Bull hit the track with their 2020 championship challenger at Silverstone on Thursday, with Alex Albon lapping in the RB16 ahead of a much-anticipated season-opener next weekend.

They are the only one of F1's leading teams to have spent time on track in their current season's car, as Mercedes - whose title streak Red Bull hope to end - and Ferrari both conducted test days in their 2018 machines.

Albon's outing at Silverstone, the host of two races this season, was limited to 100km as it was classed as a promotional event.

Like their rivals, Red Bull were preparing for F1's new working conditions and practising procedures ahead of the first race in Austria on July 5.

Team boss Christian Horner was also present.

Led by Max Verstappen and powered by Honda engines, the team believe they have their best chance of contending for the title since 2013, the last of their four consecutive championships, this season.

Who else has tested ahead of F1 2020?

Mercedes were the first team to hit the track as Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton took turns for extensive test days at Silverstone, in their 2018 car.

Renault also used their two-year-old challenger, but chose the Spielberg track which kickstarts the season with back-to-back races.

Racing Point got to grips with their 2020 car for their day of running at Silverstone, while AlphaTauri are the other team who have used their latest machinery - testing at Imola on Wednesday.

Ferrari were in their 2018 car for their day at Mugello, with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both getting in the cockpit.

Seven months after the 2019 campaign concluded, Formula 1 finally gets back racing again from July 3-5 at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Eight summer races at six venues across Europe have been announced so far, with a further schedule stretching until December expected to be confirmed soon.

F1 is aiming for a season of between 15 and 18 races.

The confirmed 2020 F1 dates so far July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg July 12 Steiermark GP - Spielberg July 19 Hungarian GP - Budapest August 2 British GP - Silverstone August 9 70th Anniversary GP - Silverstone August 16 Spanish GP - Barcelona August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP - Monza

