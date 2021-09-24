Max Verstappen to start Russian GP from back of grid after taking engine penalties

Max Verstappen will start the Russian GP from the back of the grid after Red Bull installed a fourth engine of the season in his car.

The world championship leader was already facing a three-place grid penalty after being found predominantly to blame for the crash with title rival Lewis Hamilton at the Italian GP.

But Red Bull needed to introduce a new engine after the power unit involved in Verstappen's high-speed crash at Silverstone was damaged beyond repair, and they installed the completely new unit ahead of Practice Two in Sochi.

Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson said: "Verstappen is going to have one of the fastest cars out there. We saw what Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were able to do at Monza, they just raced through the field. And that's what Max can do and will do here.

"It's a happy hunting ground for Mercedes, in dry conditions they'd have a good shot of winning the race anyway, and Red Bull have got stronger tracks coming their way later in the year.

"They're going to start at the back, but he will come through the field. I think he'll finish third or fourth."

It had already been confirmed that Charles Leclerc would start at the back of the grid too after Ferrari installed an upgraded power unit in his car.

