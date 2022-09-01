Lewis Hamilton more impressed by Red Bull than Max Verstappen in F1 2022 and says team have proved him wrong

Lewis Hamilton says he has been more impressed by Red Bull's car designer Adrian Newey than by Max Verstappen's driving this season, admitting the championship-leading team have proved him wrong after he labelled them "just a drinks company" earlier in his career.

Verstappen and Red Bull have been a scintillating combination in 2022 and arrive at the reigning world champion's home Dutch GP with big title leads (93 and 118 points) after an utterly dominant weekend in Belgium.

Verstappen won by almost 20 seconds despite starting 14th last Sunday, and is now only four short of the record 13 victories in a single season.

But Hamilton, whose Mercedes team have by contrast struggled this year after the big car rule changes, says Red Bull's team behind the scenes deserve more praise - and singled out F1's most successful car designer.

"I'm more impressed with Adrian Newey and his team," said Hamilton in Zandvoort on Thursday.

"I think the team, it is a great team. They've generally had really great cars. I think they used to have really high ride height and more drag than before, but I think they've realised this year that their engine isn't actually slower than others.

"They've done a fantastic job."

Hamilton said back in 2011, after Red Bull's first F1 title, that the team were "just a drinks company" battling against McLaren, his then team, and Ferrari. Red Bull would then claim three straight double championships and look likely to achieve the feat again in 2022, leading Hamilton to eat his words.

"Anything I would have said in the past about the team... I didn't mean it in a negative way," the seven-time champion explained.

"A few years ago I said something about them being a drinks company and it was really just highlighting that you would bet on a car manufacturer more than them. But they've proved me wrong, and they've done a great job.

"Adrian obviously did his thesis on ground effect cars at university so it's no surprise what he's done this year. It's impressive. But I believe in the young guns in my team that we'll catch up."

Newey is widely renowned as F1's greatest-ever car designer for his work with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull.

Hamilton with Verstappen, Adrian Newey and George Russell on the Hungarian GP podium

"They've clearly got the aero balance great, they've got great ride quality, it doesn't ever have any problems with bumps," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"When you've got a stable platform like that... his understanding has definitely been an advantage to them and they've done a great job.

Hamilton and Mercedes are still waiting for their first win of the season, although the sport's most successful driver says he is still relishing "the challenge" of their 2022 car, while still longing for an improved machine for 2023.

