Red Bull seal 2022 F1 constructors' championship as Max Verstappen wins United States GP
Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix to seal the 2022 constructors' championship for Red Bull; the victory ends an eight-year streak of titles for Mercedes; Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner dedicate triumph to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz
Last Updated: 23/10/22 10:53pm
Red Bull sealed the 2022 Formula 1 constructors' championship as Max Verstappen won the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday.
The title, which is paired with Verstappen's second successive triumph in the drivers' championship, is Red Bull's first since 2014, and ends an eight-year streak of Mercedes domination.
Ferrari needed to outscore Red Bull by 19 points in Sunday's race to extend the championship to next weekend in Mexico, but pole-sitter Carlos Sainz's opening-lap retirement made the outcome a formality.
The team dedicated the victory to Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died at the age of 78 on Saturday following a lengthy illness.
The title is a milestone fifth triumph for Red Bull, adding to the four consecutive championships the team won between 2011 and 2014.
Verstappen's victory, along with team-mate Sergio Perez's fourth place, took Red Bull to 656 points with three races remaining, giving them an unassailable 187-point lead over Ferrari.
More to follow...