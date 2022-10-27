Red Bull and FIA edging towards Formula 1 cost cap conclusion at Mexico City GP

Red Bull and the FIA are heading towards an 'accepted breach agreement'

Red Bull and the FIA are edging towards an 'accepted breach agreement' and an end to Formula 1's cost cap saga, Sky Sports understands.

Talks between the newly-crowned world champions and the sport's governing body have been ongoing since Red Bull were accused of a 'minor' breach of last season's $145m spending limit on October 10.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke extensively during the United States GP weekend, only for talks to be put on hold following the death of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz.

The two parties resumed discussions ahead of the Mexico City GP, and Sky Sports understands they now close to an accepted breach agreement [ABA], with an announcement expected on Friday afternoon UK time.

Aston Martin are also believed to be on the brink of an agreement with the FIA for their procedural breach.

It is believed that Red Bull will receive a minor sporting penalty on top of a possible fine, with the ABA - pursued by the FIA as per regulations - ruling out the offence's more serious punishments, such as a points deduction.

Red Bull are understood to have gone over the $145m limit by $1.8m, although have insisted throughout that their initial submission back in March of the limit was under the cap, thought to be by $4.5m.

Horner, in an impassioned defence of his team in Austin, said the change in rules over unused spare parts for the car had pushed Red Bull over and that they were arguing their case over the relevant costs.

An ABA would see Red Bull admit their wrongdoing and accept a punishment from the FIA. Crucially for F1's fastest team, it rules out points deductions - both drivers' and constructors' from Max Verstappen's maiden title-winning 2021 campaign - as well as a reduction in future caps.

Horner has promised full transparency on the cost cap once there is a conclusion to talks.

