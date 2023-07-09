British GP: Christian Horner hails Red Bull team after equalling F1 record for most consecutive wins

Max Verstappen won the British GP to seal Red Bull's 11th consecutive win

Christian Horner was full of praise for the entire Red Bull team after Max Verstappen's victory at the British Grand Prix saw them equal the F1 record for most consecutive wins.

Verstappen recovered from losing the lead at the start to claim his sixth consecutive victory and Red Bull's 11th in a row - a run which matches the feat of McLaren in 1988.

Red Bull remain unbeaten in F1 2023 and have now won 19 of the last 20 Grands Prix in a run which stretches back to the French Grand Prix on last July.

For Horner, the record was made more special by it coming at Silverstone, given the team's factory is based in nearby Milton Keynes, and in a race Red Bull had not won since 2012.

"It's an incredible record. 1988 when the McLaren-Honda achieved those 11 victories with (Ayrton) Senna and (Alain) Prost. To think that we've matched that, that's testimony to the hard work of the team, of the commitment, of the drivers, of reliability, strategy," Horner said.

"It's hard winning one Grand Prix, winning 11 in a row and I think we've won 19 of the last 20 - it's been a phenomenal run of success for us.

"Particularly here at Silverstone, our local circuit, the factory is only 15 miles up the road, we have so many employees living in the local area, to achieve this result here is something the team can be immensely proud of."

Verstappen said of the record: "Of course, very happy that we won again. I mean, 11 wins in a row for the team, I think that's pretty incredible, but it wasn't straightforward today."

Verstappen: Today was tougher… but we still won

Verstappen's sixth consecutive victory puts him in elite company with only Sebastian Vettel - who holds the record of nine in a row - Alberto Ascari, Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher (twice) having such a winning run previously.

But at Silverstone the Dutchman faced a sterner test than in any of the previous wins that have come in this streak.

Wheelspin when the lights went out saw Lando Norris claim the lead into Turn One and McLaren's surprise pace at Silverstone meant it took Verstappen a few laps to overtake the Briton while he then had to see off a Safety Car restart in the final quarter of the race.

"We are having a great time but today was not the most straight forward race," Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

"I had a bad start with a lot of wheelspin, I had to pass Lando and then he came back into my DRS again because my tyres were a bit hot so I had to manage that.

"But once we settled in I could eek out the gap and at one point it was nine seconds again so we were looking quite strong again and then the Safety Car everyone was together to the end.

"We opted for the soft and McLaren was on the hard tyres so that helped me in the first few laps but actually then the last few laps my tyres were running a bit hot so I didn't really have a lot of grip, that's why I guess the gap wasn't that bit. Overall it was a positive weekend for us.

"It shows where we are as a team at the moment. Everything is working really well. It's always difficult to be perfect, maybe today was a tougher day for us but we still won.

"What is most important to the team is that we win the championships, both of them, and that is what we are working on."