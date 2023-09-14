Max Verstappen criticises Toto Wolff after comments from Mercedes boss on record winning streak

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Despite winning the last 10 races, Max Verstappen expects the other teams will be able to challenge Red Bull for victory at the Singapore Grand Prix. Despite winning the last 10 races, Max Verstappen expects the other teams will be able to challenge Red Bull for victory at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has shrugged off Toto Wolff's dismissive comments about his record winning streak and suggested the Mercedes team principal spends too much time talking about Red Bull.

Verstappen, who is closing in on a third consecutive world championship, won the Italian Grand Prix earlier this month to become the first driver to win 10 successive Formula 1 races.

Speaking immediately after the race in Monza, Wolff said the streak would not be "important" for him and is "for Wikipedia".

"No, I'm not disappointed in that," Verstappen said of Wolff's comments ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

"I mean they had a pretty s*** race, so probably he was still p***** off with their performance."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff questions whether Max Verstappen would hold any importance to setting a new record of 10 consecutive Grand Prix wins. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff questions whether Max Verstappen would hold any importance to setting a new record of 10 consecutive Grand Prix wins.

Wolff's formerly dominant Mercedes team, who won eight successive constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021, have struggled since the introduction of new design regulations at the start of the 2022 season.

Mercedes are second in the constructors' standings, but with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton only managing fifth and sixth respectively in Monza, Red Bull are already in a position to seal the title this weekend in Singapore.

While the gulf in performance has seen the fierce 2021 rivalry between the teams calm, regular verbal digs have been made by Wolff and Hamilton during Verstappen's run of victories.

"He almost sounds like he's an employee of our team sometimes but, no, luckily not," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen had a weekend to forget last year in Singapore following a fuel-shortage blunder in qualifying and an error-filled race where he finished seventh. Max Verstappen had a weekend to forget last year in Singapore following a fuel-shortage blunder in qualifying and an error-filled race where he finished seventh.

"I think it's just important that you focus on your own team - that's what we do, and what we did in the past as well when we were behind them and when they were dominating.

"I think you should be able to appreciate when a team is doing really well, which I think we've done in the past, because it worked also as a kind of inspiration - to see someone that dominant was very impressive at the time.

"We knew that we just had to work harder, try to be better, and try to get to that level.

"And now that we are there, we are very happy of course that we are there and we are enjoying the moment, and honestly that's all I can say about it."

Verstappen: Street circuits tougher for Red Bull

Verstappen's imperious form has helped Red Bull win all 14 races this season, but the Dutchman has warned that Singapore's spectacular street circuit could provide his team with perhaps their biggest challenge of the remaining eight Grands Prix.

"I think we just are not as competitive as at other tracks," he said. "I think the street circuits are a little bit tougher for our car.

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix. Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Singapore Grand Prix.

"I still think that we can do a good job, but it will be very tight."

Despite his caution over Red Bull's performance, Verstappen says he feels no extra pressure to maintain his winning streak after eclipsing Sebastian Vettel's record in Monza.

"No, I never really looked at the number eight, nine, 10. I just always want to do the best I can," he added.

"So, naturally every single weekend it's basically the same amount of pressure you put on yourself to try and get the best result out of it. So, nothing really changes actually from that side."

Sky Sports F1's live Singapore GP schedule

Friday September 15

10am: Singapore GP Practice One (session starts at 10.30am)

1.45pm: Singapore GP Practice Two (session starts at 2pm)

3.30pm: The F1 Show

Saturday September 16

10.15am: Singapore GP Practice Three (session starts at 10.30am)

1pm: Singapore GP Qualifying build-up

2pm: Singapore GP Qualifying

3.45pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday September 17

11.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Singapore GP build-up

1pm: THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

3pm: Chequered Flag: Singapore GP reaction

4pm: Ted's Notebook

