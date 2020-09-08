Williams appoint Simon Roberts as acting F1 team principal

Williams will start a new Formula 1 era with Simon Roberts in charge, naming him acting team principal after Sir Frank and Claire Williams' departures.

The team say Roberts, who joined Williams earlier this year as a Managing Director and was formerly the McLaren operations chief, takes over on an interim basis during a "transitional time period".

Williams were taken over by US-based Dorilton Capital last month and this weekend's Tuscan GP will be their first in F1 race without the family at the helm, with founder Sir Frank and daughter Claire having now vacated their team principal and deputy team principal roles.

The Grove outfit have opted to promote from within while they search for a permanent candidate to lead the team forward.

Claire Williams highlighted why she believes it's the right time to step away from the team as Deputy Team Principal after the Italian Grand Prix

"I am delighted to be announced as Acting Team Principal for Williams during this transitional period," said Roberts. "It is an exciting time ahead for the team, a new era for Williams and one that I am excited to be playing a part in.

"I look forward to the challenge ahead as we look to take the team back to the front of the grid."

Roberts spent nearly 17 years at McLaren as Operations Director and then Chief Operating Officer. Following a secondment at Force India as COO in 2009, he returned to McLaren - where he remained until joining Williams in May this year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Williams announced that CEO Mike O'Driscoll, in charge since 2013, will retire following the completion of the team's transition to new owners Dorilton.