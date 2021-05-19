Aston Martin sign W Series' Jessica Hawkins as new Formula 1 Driver Ambassador for 2021 season

Aston Martin have signed W Series racer Jessica Hawkins to their Formula 1 squad, announcing she is the team's new Driver Ambassador.

The newly-created role will see Hawkins, 26, work with the team "in a variety of disciplines, both at Grands Prix and in between them".

Hawkins placed 11th in W Series in 2019, securing several points finishes. Following the successful debut season, the all-female championship returns this year as part of the support bill at eight F1 rounds.

Hawkins has also raced in Formula 4, Formula Ford and the British Touring Car Championship among other series, and her talents have seen her work as a stunt driver for the James Bond movie franchise.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Aston Martin as its new Driver Ambassador, and I am really looking forward to working with Lance Stroll, Sebastian Vettel, Nico Hulkenberg and the rest of the team," said Hawkins.

Welcome to the family, @1JessicaHawkins. 💚 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) May 19, 2021

"In fact, although it will surely be a hell of a lot of hard work, it is a dream come true for me. Besides, I am definitely not afraid of hard work.

"I also want to pay tribute and say thank you to W Series, which is a brilliant championship without which I would simply never have got this unbelievable chance to work within such a great Formula 1 team."

A "delighted" Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer commented: "She has not had it easy in her racing career so far, always having to fight for drives as all young drivers do, especially young women, and her determination to beat the odds is as obvious as it is admirable.

"Jessica acquitted herself well in the inaugural season of W Series, 2019, finishing in the top 12 in the series' standings, which success allowed her to progress to the next season of W Series, which will be run on the support card of eight Formula One Grands Prix this year.

"We are sure that Jessica will work very well with everyone in our team."

The 2021 W Series championship starts at Austria's Red Bull Ring on June 26. Reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is back to defend her title, one of five British drivers including Hawkins.