Fernando Alonso giving everyone at Aston Martin extra motivation, says team principal Mike Krack

Fernando Alonso claimed his third consecutive podium at the Australian GP

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has hailed Fernando Alonso's impact, saying the two-time world champion has given everyone at the team an extra level of motivation.

Alonso has finished on the podium in each of his opening three races for Aston Martin after joining the team from Alpine over the winter as replacement for the retiring Sebastian Vettel.

The 41-year-old sits third in the drivers' championship behind the two Red Bull drivers, while Aston Martin's much-improved AMR23 has lifted the team to second in the constructors' championship after finishing seventh last season.

At the Australian GP, Krack outlined how the Spaniard's arrival had helped to push the Silverstone-based outfit forwards.

"He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived. He is leading by example at all times," Krack said.

"He's there very early, he's working really hard and it is this lead by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation.

"And I think the singing of the name [by Aston Martin mechanics after his Saudi Arabian GP podium] was like a confirmation also for him that he really brought a lot into the team."

On Alonso's performances in Bahrain, Jeddah and Melbourne, Krack said: "If someone had said you would have three podiums after the first three races, I would not have believed it either.

"Fernando shows what a champion we have. He's incredible, his consistency.

"If you look at all the sessions, he has always been there, you know, in free practice one, free practice two, he's always up there and pushes the maximum all the time."

Alonso hoping 2023 lays foundations for future title challenge

Competing in his 20th season in F1, Alonso's three podiums have seen him make his best start to a season since 2006 when he won his second world championship with Renault.

The Spaniard believes he can still add a third world title to his collection, but says 2023 is about laying the groundwork for a more sustained title challenge in the future while potentially ending his decade-long wait for another F1 win.

"Always I believe it's possible, that's why I keep racing," Alonso said in an interview with Aston Martin sponsors Bang & Olufsen.

"Obviously, you know the challenge is big, you know that you need to obviously overcome some difficulties, some top teams that are now on top of the sport, but I race every day and I train every day thinking that the third title is possible."

He added: "I think at the moment we have to keep the feet on the ground. The aim for the team is just to have a good season. They were struggling a lot in 2022, so I think we have to, let's say, walk before run.

"I think this 2023 campaign is just about getting better, getting to know the car better, start a new project from day one, and that's where we are at the moment.

"Hopefully we have more podiums, hopefully we fight for race wins, but I think to fight for the championship, we need to set the team a little bit before doing that."

