McLaren mechanics trio taken for treatment after 'small fire'

McLaren have been testing in Barcelona ahead of the new F1 season

Three McLaren mechanics have been treated for injuries after a fire broke out in the British team's garage.

McLaren were taking part in a private filming day at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

The trio were swiftly taken to the on-track medical centre to be examined, where it is understood they received medical care for slight burns.

"There was a small fire in the garage during the team's private filming day," said a McLaren spokesperson.

"The fire was quickly extinguished by the team and circuit emergency services, and medical teams attended immediately in support.

"Three team members were taken to the medical centre for treatment and released shortly after."

It is unclear how the fire started at this stage, although the British team have launched an investigation to identify the cause of the blaze.

The F1 teams have been in Barcelona testing this week, and McLaren had stayed on to conduct a filming day, with both British teenager Lando Norris and his team-mate Carlos Sainz on driving duties.

In 2012, a fire broke out in the Williams garage at the same venue, in the moments after the Spanish Grand Prix.

People were injured in the incident, although none seriously.