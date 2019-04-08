McLaren unveil livery for Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 car

McLaren have unveiled the livery for the car Fernando Alonso will drive at the Indianapolis 500 in May.

The car sports the historic McLaren papaya orange and matches the livery of the team's 2019 Formula 1 challenger, the MCL34.

Alonso will race with the number 66, in honour of McLaren's first victory at the Brickyard by Mark Donohue in the Penske-run M16 in 1972.

Alonso will seek to become just the second driver, after Graham Hill, to complete motorsport's 'triple crown'. The Spaniard has already completed two parts, winning the Monaco GP and Le Mans 24 Hours.

Alonso said: "I'm excited we are finally able to reveal to the world the #66 car which I'll be racing with McLaren at the Indy 500 in May.

"The team at the McLaren factory has worked very hard to build this car ready for our return to the iconic Brickyard and I think it looks fantastic in the 2019 McLaren Racing colours.

"My hopes for the race remain the same, to win and achieve the Triple Crown, and I'm looking forward to meeting the fantastic US fans who made me feel so welcome first time around."

The #66 race car is en route from the UK to the US ahead of the open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 24.

Alonso will drive its sister test car at a closed test at the Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday.

"The reveal of the #66 car and livery is an important moment for McLaren Racing's journey to the Indianapolis 500," McLaren CEO Zak Brown said.

"We are all looking forward to seeing the #66 out on track for the first time on April 24."

Alonso, a two-time F1 world champion, will race in the Indy 500 for the second time after taking part in 2017 having sat out the Monaco GP. The 37-year-old was in contention for victory until a late failure of his Honda engine.

This year his McLaren challenger will be powered by Chevrolet.

