McLaren back in F1 big time after beating Racing Point to third in 2020 standings

McLaren overhauled Racing Point in a final-race showdown to clinch a lucrative third in the Constructors' Championship for the first time since 2012 in the Abu Dhabi GP.

On the day the team announced the sale of a 'significant minority' stake to a US-based investment consortium, with a big injection of funds aimed at helping their quest back to the front of the grid in future seasons, McLaren came from 10 points back on Racing Point to move into the position behind Mercedes and Red Bull in 2020.

The difference in prize money between finishing third and fourth is believed to be in the region of £4m.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz finished fifth and sixth, with Racing Point only 10th with Lance Stroll after suffering a technical retirement for Sergio Perez. The result was formally confirmed when Sainz was cleared for his driving in the pit lane, after stewards had looked at whether he had driven too slowly in front of Stroll.

"That was a good day today - it has been a great year, actually," said a jubilant chief executive Zak Brown to Sky Sports F1.

"It's been a really difficult season in the public spotlight unfortunately, some of our challenges, and to bring the investment in this weekend, the job Lando and Carlos have done all year, the job all the men and women at McLaren have done, this third place is a true team effort.

"It was awesome. It was a bit stressful on pit wall. It might have looked like a boring race for Lando and Carlos, but it was exciting on pit wall."

