McLaren's stunning retro Gulf Oil livery appears for first time on track in Monaco GP practice

McLaren gave their twist on one of motorsport's most iconic liveries its track debut in Thursday practice at the Monaco GP.

In a one-off for the return of F1's showpiece event, the Woking team have swapped their usual papaya colours for the blue and orange of fuel partner Gulf Oil.

The Gulf colours are among the most famous in motor racing.

First used at Le Mans in the 1960s and 1970s - and immortalised in the 1971 film Le Mans starring Steve McQueen - they have reappeared again during subsequent decades, including with McLaren themselves in sportscars in the 1990s.

McLaren's team and drivers are decked out in the colours during the Monaco weekend.

"It's huge, which is obviously great," said McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl to Sky Sports F1 of the positive fan reaction towards the livery since it was revealed last Sunday.

"At the moment the plan is just to use it here at this iconic race celebrating the historic partnership we have with Gulf which goes back to the '60s.

"But for the next race, the plan is to switch back to the papaya car which is also a great-looking car."

Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris are also racing with retro crash helmet designs, with the items to be raffled to raise funds for the Mind mental health charity.