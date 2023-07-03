McLaren to run special chrome livery at British GP as part of 60th anniversary celebrations
McLaren reveal one-off livery for British GP at Silverstone; MCL60 to run in chrome in throwback to McLaren's livery from 2006-2014 and last championship-winning car in 2008; Watch every session from the British GP live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend
Last Updated: 03/07/23 7:12pm
McLaren have unveiled a special chrome livery which their cars will race in at this weekend's British GP.
The livery is a nod to the iconic McLaren colours used from 2006 to 2014 and in which Lewis Hamilton won his maiden world championship in 2008.
The usual papaya colour McLaren have for 2023 is still visible on the sidepods, nose, top of the roll hoop and rear wing.
The livery will be on both MCL60 cars at Silverstone and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will wear special race suits.
- F1 is coming home! When to watch the British GP on Sky Sports
- Championship standings | F1 2023 schedule and results
- Get Sky Sports | Listen to the Sky Sports F1 Podcast
Norris will also have a special helmet design and bespoke race boots for his home grand prix.
"It's the modern twist to it," Norris told Sky Sports News of the livery.
"A chrome car is what got me into supporting McLaren. In 2007, when I was seven-years-old, was when I really got into watching Formula 1. At that age you just want to do and support whatever is cool and looks cool, and for me McLaren looked the coolest.
"It's very special to me because this is what inspired me to be in the position I am now, to be a racing driver, to be an F1 driver. To re-live that, to drive some of the historic side of McLaren is always very special."
The return to a chrome livery this weekend is part of McLaren's celebrations for their 60th anniversary season and done in conjunction with team sponsors Google, which launched its Chrome web browser the same year as Hamilton's first title.
McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: "It's no secret that racing fans love McLaren's classic chrome livery. Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team's history at the British Grand Prix, and we're excited to be able to give our fans what they want.
"I'm sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can't wait to see it out on track at our home race."
McLaren also celebrated their history with a 'Triple Crown' livery at this year's Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.
The Woking-based team arrive at Silverstone after a much-improved weekend at the Austrian GP which saw Norris finish fourth on Sunday and qualify in the top four for both the Sprint and grand prix.
McLaren introduced a big upgrade package to Norris' car at the Red Bull Ring and are expected to bring further updates to Silverstone, where Piastri will also get to run the upgrades.
McLaren are currently sixth in the Constructors' Championship on 29 points, 18 points behind fifth-placed Alpine.
Norris is 10th in the Drivers' Championship while rookie Piastri is 14th.
Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule
Thursday July 6
6pm: The F1 Show
Friday July 7
8:40am: F3 Practice
10am: F2 Practice
12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts 12:30pm)
2.05pm: F3 Qualifying
3pm: F2 Qualifying
3:40pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)
Saturday July 8
9:15am: F3 Sprint
11:15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts 11:30am)
1:10pm: F2 Sprint
2:15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday July 9
8:10am: F3 Feature Race
9:50am: F2 Feature Race
11:50am: Porsche Supercup
1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up
3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX
5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction
6pm: Ted's Notebook
Next on the F1 calendar is the big one, Silverstone. Don't miss the British GP live on Sky Sports from July 7-9