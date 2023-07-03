McLaren to run special chrome livery at British GP as part of 60th anniversary celebrations

McLaren have unveiled a special chrome and papaya livery featuring for the British GP

McLaren have unveiled a special chrome livery which their cars will race in at this weekend's British GP.

The livery is a nod to the iconic McLaren colours used from 2006 to 2014 and in which Lewis Hamilton won his maiden world championship in 2008.

The usual papaya colour McLaren have for 2023 is still visible on the sidepods, nose, top of the roll hoop and rear wing.

The livery will be on both MCL60 cars at Silverstone and drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will wear special race suits.

Norris will also have a special helmet design and bespoke race boots for his home grand prix.

"It's the modern twist to it," Norris told Sky Sports News of the livery.

"A chrome car is what got me into supporting McLaren. In 2007, when I was seven-years-old, was when I really got into watching Formula 1. At that age you just want to do and support whatever is cool and looks cool, and for me McLaren looked the coolest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris gives his thoughts on McLaren's British GP livery and says F1 needs to address the issue of track limits after a number of drivers were penalised in Austria. Lando Norris gives his thoughts on McLaren's British GP livery and says F1 needs to address the issue of track limits after a number of drivers were penalised in Austria.

"It's very special to me because this is what inspired me to be in the position I am now, to be a racing driver, to be an F1 driver. To re-live that, to drive some of the historic side of McLaren is always very special."

The return to a chrome livery this weekend is part of McLaren's celebrations for their 60th anniversary season and done in conjunction with team sponsors Google, which launched its Chrome web browser the same year as Hamilton's first title.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown said: "It's no secret that racing fans love McLaren's classic chrome livery. Google Chrome wanted to bring back elements of this iconic livery to celebrate our team's history at the British Grand Prix, and we're excited to be able to give our fans what they want.

"I'm sure this livery will bring back great memories for many of our fans, and I can't wait to see it out on track at our home race."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

McLaren also celebrated their history with a 'Triple Crown' livery at this year's Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.

The Woking-based team arrive at Silverstone after a much-improved weekend at the Austrian GP which saw Norris finish fourth on Sunday and qualify in the top four for both the Sprint and grand prix.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

McLaren introduced a big upgrade package to Norris' car at the Red Bull Ring and are expected to bring further updates to Silverstone, where Piastri will also get to run the upgrades.

McLaren are currently sixth in the Constructors' Championship on 29 points, 18 points behind fifth-placed Alpine.

Norris is 10th in the Drivers' Championship while rookie Piastri is 14th.

The chrome is a throwback to the livery that was on the McLaren from 2006-2014, including when Lewis Hamilton won his first world championship in 2008

Sky Sports F1's live British GP schedule

Thursday July 6

6pm: The F1 Show

Friday July 7

8:40am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts 12:30pm)

2.05pm: F3 Qualifying

3pm: F2 Qualifying

3:40pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts 4pm)

Saturday July 8

9:15am: F3 Sprint

11:15am: British GP Practice Three (session starts 11:30am)

1:10pm: F2 Sprint

2:15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 9

8:10am: F3 Feature Race

9:50am: F2 Feature Race

11:50am: Porsche Supercup

1:30pm: Grand Prix Sunday - British GP build-up

3pm: The BRITISH GRAND PRIX

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction

6pm: Ted's Notebook

Next on the F1 calendar is the big one, Silverstone. Don't miss the British GP live on Sky Sports from July 7-9