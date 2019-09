F1 2020: Race calendar, schedule and driver line-ups

How next season is shaping up for grands prix and driver line-ups...

The provisional 2020 F1 calendar March 15 Australian GP - Melbourne March 22 Bahrain GP - Sakhir April 5 Vietnam GP - Hanoi April 19 Chinese GP - Shanghai May 3 Dutch GP - Zandvoort May 10 Spanish GP - Barcelona May 24 Monaco GP - Monaco June 7 Azerbaijan GP - Baku June 14 Canadian GP - Montreal June 28 French GP - Paul Ricard July 5 Austrian GP - Spielberg July 19 British GP - Silverstone August 2 Hungarian GP - Budapest August 30 Belgian GP - Spa-Francorchamps September 6 Italian GP - Monza September 20 Singapore GP - Marina Bay September 27 Russian GP - Sochi October 11 Japanese GP - Suzuka October 25 United States GP - Austin November 1 Mexico City GP - Mexico City November 15 Brazilian GP - Interlagos November 29 Abu Dhabi GP - Yas Marina