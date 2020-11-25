Bahrain GP live TV schedule: When and how to watch on Sky Sports F1

Get ready for epic racing under floodlights as Formula 1 heads to the desert this weekend for the Bahrain GP - live on Sky Sports F1.

The Sakhir race, which was previously stated to be the second race of 2020 before being delayed, is the first of three Grands Prix - two in Bahrain - to conclude an action-packed season.

Charles Leclerc sealed pole position last year before suffering engine heartbreak in a race which, like usual, featured plenty of wheel-to-wheel battles.

The key times for this weekend live on Sky Sports F1 are:

Qualifying takes place at 2pm on Saturday, with build-up from 1pm

The race takes place at 2.10pm on Sunday, with build-up from 12.30pm

Lewis Hamilton heads into the Bahrain GP on the back of clinching his historic seventh F1 title, but there is still lots to play for through the field before the end of 2020.

This weekend also marks the return of Formula 2, with Mick Schumacher leading the championship heading into the final two rounds in Bahrain.

Sky F1's Bahrain GP schedule

Friday, November 27

9.30am: F2 Practice LIVE!

10.30am: Welcome to the Weekend LIVE!

11am: Bahrain GP Practice One LIVE!

1.10pm: F2 Qualifying LIVE!

2.45pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two build-up LIVE!

3pm: Bahrain GP Practice Two LIVE!

Saturday, November 28

9am: F2 Race One LIVE!

10.45am: Bahrain GP Practice Three build-up LIVE!

11am: Bahrain GP Practice Three LIVE!

1pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying build-up LIVE!

2pm: Bahrain GP Qualifying LIVE!

Sunday, November 29

9.50am: F2 Race Two LIVE!

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday LIVE!

2.10pm: THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX LIVE!

4pm: Chequered Flag LIVE!

5pm: The Notebook LIVE!

6pm: Bahrain GP highlights

10.05pm: Bahrain GP race replay

