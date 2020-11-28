Bahrain GP grid: Who starts where and latest F1 team-mate scores
The provisional starting order for the Bahrain Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton on a 98th career pole; Plus the latest team-mate head-to-heads; Sunday's race starts at 2.10pm live on Sky Sports F1
Last Updated: 28/11/20 7:33pm
Lewis Hamilton will chase an 11th race win from a 10th pole position of the season in Sunday's Bahrain GP.
Heading the 75th front-row lockout for Mercedes in F1, Hamilton starts ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas with Max Verstappen in his customary third for Red Bull.
Fourth matches Alex Albon best grid slot in F1, while Sergio Perez starts in the top five for the second consecutive race in the Racing Point.
Both AlphaTauris are in the top 10 for the second time in the last three events, while Ferrari find themselves outside the top-10 slots completely for the fourth time in 2020.
The drivers starting outside the top 10, starting with 11th-placed Sebastian Vettel, have a free tyre choice for the first stint. The top 10 start on the tyres they set their best laps on in Q2, when all of them plumped for the medium compound for a race that is expected to necessitate at least two pit stops for each driver.
Bahrain GP provisional grid
1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4) Alexander Albon, Red Bull
5) Sergio Perez, Racing Point
6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault
7) Esteban Ocon, Renault
8) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri
9) Lando Norris, McLaren
10) Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri
11) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
12) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
13) Lance Stroll, Racing Point
14) George Russell, Williams
15) Carlos Sainz, McLaren
16) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo
17) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo
18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas
19) Romain Grosjean, Haas
20) Nicholas Latifi, Williams
What does it mean for the team-mate head to heads?
The grid's two 100 per cent qualifying records remain in tact after Saturday, Kevin Magnussen and Lando Norris take narrow leads at Haas and McLaren respectively, while Antonio Giovinazzi stays in the fight at Alfa Romeo.
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton 11-4 Valtteri Bottas
Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel 4-11 Charles Leclerc
Red Bull
Max Verstappen 15-0 Alexander Albon
McLaren
Carlos Sainz 7-8 Lando Norris
Renault
Daniel Ricciardo 14-1 Esteban Ocon
AlphaTauri
Pierre Gasly 13-2 Daniil Kvyat
Racing Point
Sergio Perez (missed two GPs) 9-3 Lance Stroll (missed one GP)
Alfa Romeo
Kimi Raikkonen 8-7 Antonio Giovinazzi
Haas
Romain Grosjean 7-8 Kevin Magnussen
Williams
George Russell 15-0 Nicholas Latifi
Note: Grid penalties are discounted when calculating qualifying head to heads