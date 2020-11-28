Bahrain GP grid: Who starts where and latest F1 team-mate scores

27:07 Sky F1's Ted Kravitz casts his eye across Saturday's action from Bahrain and takes a close look at an infamously abrasive track surface. Sky F1's Ted Kravitz casts his eye across Saturday's action from Bahrain and takes a close look at an infamously abrasive track surface.

Lewis Hamilton will chase an 11th race win from a 10th pole position of the season in Sunday's Bahrain GP.

Heading the 75th front-row lockout for Mercedes in F1, Hamilton starts ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas with Max Verstappen in his customary third for Red Bull.

Fourth matches Alex Albon best grid slot in F1, while Sergio Perez starts in the top five for the second consecutive race in the Racing Point.

Both AlphaTauris are in the top 10 for the second time in the last three events, while Ferrari find themselves outside the top-10 slots completely for the fourth time in 2020.

The drivers starting outside the top 10, starting with 11th-placed Sebastian Vettel, have a free tyre choice for the first stint. The top 10 start on the tyres they set their best laps on in Q2, when all of them plumped for the medium compound for a race that is expected to necessitate at least two pit stops for each driver.

2:44 Karun Chandhok looks at where Lewis Hamilton made the difference against Valtteri Bottas in the fight for Bahrain GP pole position.

Bahrain GP provisional grid

1) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2) Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

3) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4) Alexander Albon, Red Bull

5) Sergio Perez, Racing Point

6) Daniel Ricciardo, Renault

7) Esteban Ocon, Renault

8) Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

9) Lando Norris, McLaren

10) Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri

11) Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

12) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

13) Lance Stroll, Racing Point

14) George Russell, Williams

15) Carlos Sainz, McLaren

16) Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo

17) Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo

18) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

19) Romain Grosjean, Haas

20) Nicholas Latifi, Williams

What does it mean for the team-mate head to heads?

The grid's two 100 per cent qualifying records remain in tact after Saturday, Kevin Magnussen and Lando Norris take narrow leads at Haas and McLaren respectively, while Antonio Giovinazzi stays in the fight at Alfa Romeo.

Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton 11-4 Valtteri Bottas

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel 4-11 Charles Leclerc

Red Bull

Max Verstappen 15-0 Alexander Albon

McLaren

Carlos Sainz 7-8 Lando Norris

Renault

Daniel Ricciardo 14-1 Esteban Ocon

AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly 13-2 Daniil Kvyat

Racing Point

Sergio Perez (missed two GPs) 9-3 Lance Stroll (missed one GP)

Alfa Romeo

Kimi Raikkonen 8-7 Antonio Giovinazzi

Haas

Romain Grosjean 7-8 Kevin Magnussen

Williams

George Russell 15-0 Nicholas Latifi

Note: Grid penalties are discounted when calculating qualifying head to heads