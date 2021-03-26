Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen quickest for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in first practice

1:50 Watch the fastest lap from Max Verstappen which took the honours for the Red Bull man in Practice One in Bahrain. Watch the fastest lap from Max Verstappen which took the honours for the Red Bull man in Practice One in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen gave an early glimpse of the pace Mercedes believe makes Red Bull favourites for the season-opening Bahrain GP by topping the first practice session of Formula 1 2021.

In the first of the sport's shortened 60-minute Friday practice sessions, Verstappen posted the quickest time of 1:31.394 in the closing minutes of the hour under the blazing desert sunshine.

Valtteri Bottas was second fastest but 0.3s back in the lead Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton half a second adrift in fourth.

McLaren, meanwhile, made an encouraging start to their weekend with Lando Norris fourth in their new Mercedes-powered challenger which showed promise at testing, also in Bahrain, a fortnight ago.

2:11 Take a fast-paced look at some of the special features and interviews we've got coming up on Sky Sports F1 in the new season! Take a fast-paced look at some of the special features and interviews we've got coming up on Sky Sports F1 in the new season!

Charles Leclerc was fifth for a Ferrari team aiming to make a big step forwards back towards the front this year, with new Red Bull signing Sergio Perez sixth in the second RB16B.

"That's a big thumbs up from me so far for the shorter practice sessions," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle after a busy hour of track action.

Practice Two, under the more representative qualifying and race conditions of the evening floodlights, starts at 3pm.

Pierre Gasly was seventh in an AlphaTauri car that also impressed in testing, with Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top eight on his McLaren debut.

More to follow…