Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen quickest for Red Bull ahead of Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in first practice

Red Bull and Max Verstappen start fastest at Formula 1's season-opening Bahrain GP; Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas second and Lewis Hamilton fourth; Promising starts for McLaren and Ferrari

Last Updated: 26/03/21 1:04pm
1:50
Watch the fastest lap from Max Verstappen which took the honours for the Red Bull man in Practice One in Bahrain.
Max Verstappen gave an early glimpse of the pace Mercedes believe makes Red Bull favourites for the season-opening Bahrain GP by topping the first practice session of Formula 1 2021.

In the first of the sport's shortened 60-minute Friday practice sessions, Verstappen posted the quickest time of 1:31.394 in the closing minutes of the hour under the blazing desert sunshine.

Valtteri Bottas was second fastest but 0.3s back in the lead Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton half a second adrift in fourth.

McLaren, meanwhile, made an encouraging start to their weekend with Lando Norris fourth in their new Mercedes-powered challenger which showed promise at testing, also in Bahrain, a fortnight ago.
2:11
Take a fast-paced look at some of the special features and interviews we've got coming up on Sky Sports F1 in the new season!
Charles Leclerc was fifth for a Ferrari team aiming to make a big step forwards back towards the front this year, with new Red Bull signing Sergio Perez sixth in the second RB16B.

"That's a big thumbs up from me so far for the shorter practice sessions," said Sky F1's Martin Brundle after a busy hour of track action.

Practice Two, under the more representative qualifying and race conditions of the evening floodlights, starts at 3pm.

Pierre Gasly was seventh in an AlphaTauri car that also impressed in testing, with Daniel Ricciardo rounding out the top eight on his McLaren debut.

Bahrain GP Practice One Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.394
2) Valtteri Bottas Mercedes +0.298
3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.503
4) Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.527
5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.599
6) Sergio Perez Red Bull +0.677
7) Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri +0.801
8) Carlos Sainz Ferrari +0.972
9) Daniel Ricciardo McLaren +1.040
10) Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo +1.392
11) Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo +1.740
12) Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin +1.763
13) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.839
14) Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +1.935
15) Esteban Ocon Alpine +2.134
16) Fernando Alonso Alpine +2.478
17) George Russell Williams +2.733
18) Nicholas Latifi Williams +2.946
19) Mick Schumacher Haas +3.107
20) Nikita Mazepin Haas +3.581

