Bahrain GP: Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to first pole of F1 2021 in epic head-to-head start

1:28 Max Verstappen finishes fastest in Q3 and takes pole position in the season opener in Bahrain. Max Verstappen finishes fastest in Q3 and takes pole position in the season opener in Bahrain.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to the first pole position of the 2021 season as Bahrain GP qualifying delivered the head-to-head duel between the grid's two biggest names that the sport has long been waiting for.

After two weeks of guessing games about the true pecking order at the start of the season after Red Bull topped testing, Verstappen delivered on the team's promise to end world champions Mercedes' seven-year run of pole positions at F1's season-opening round.

Less than a tenth of a second separated Verstappen and Hamilton after the first laps of Q3 but the Dutchman pulled clear by an impressive 0.388s margin with a brilliant final lap of 1:28.997.

"Congratulations to Max, he did such a great job. He was so fast on that last lap," said a gracious Hamilton, who is aiming for a record eighth world championship title this year.

The competition we've been waiting for. 👊 This is going to be a special season, Team! pic.twitter.com/S3UxRnqz1S — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 27, 2021

A delighted Verstappen, who also claimed the final pole and win of last season in Abu Dhabi, said: "There are no guarantees coming to the first race weekend but the whole week so far the car has been working really well and it's just been really enjoyable to drive."

Valtteri Bottas took third in the second Mercedes but Red Bull suffered unexpected disappointment with their other car as new signing Sergio Perez surprisingly dropped out in Q2 in 11th.

Perez, the race winner for Racing Point on F1's last visit to Bahrain in December, has replaced the lesser experienced Alex Albon in Red Bull's line-up and is expected to prove a more consistent front-running foil to Verstappen. But the Mexican lost out in Q2 running on the slower medium tyres while others made headway on the quicker soft compound.

One of those to profit in Q2 was Charles Leclerc and the Monegasque went on to take an impressive fourth for a much-improved Ferrari, just ahead long-time friend Pierre Gasly who showed strong speed throughout for a rapid AlphaTauri.

McLaren were sixth and seventh, with new signing Daniel Ricciardo just pipping Lando Norris to Saturday honours in their first head-to-head as team-mates.

Fernando Alonso made Q3 on his F1 return for Alpine, qualifying a strong ninth, but fellow ex-champion Sebastian Vettel was a shock Q1 casualty on his Aston Martin debut after being caught up with yellow flags.

Sunday's race starts at 4pm live only on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with build-up from 2.30pm.

More to follow...